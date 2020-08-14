New York Mets' Jeff McNeil Has to Be Carted Off Field After Colliding with Wall During Impressive Catch
The left fielder underwent an MRI and X-Ray, which both reportedly came back negative
Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets made a heroic catch during Thursday's game against the Washington Nationals — and ended up taking quite a hit in the process.
McNeil, 28, caught a ball during the first inning in left field, thwarting the Nationals of what would have been a two-run, extra-base hit, ESPN reported Thursday.
The outfielder's collision with the wall looked brutal from footage of the game, and McNeil ended up having to be driven off the field afterward. The athlete will be day-to-day moving forward, team manager Luis Rojas told reporters after the game, ESPN reported.
While McNeil has a bone contusion in his knee, his X-rays were negative, Rojas said.
RELATED: Fauci Throws Out First Pitch at Opening Game of MLB Season, Jokes That It 'Went in the Wrong Direction'
After McNeil ran into the wall, he fell onto his back on the warning track, holding up his hand triumphantly as the broadcasters exclaimed at the impressive play.
The athlete appeared to be in pain but was able to walk onto a cart, which drove him back to the dugout. During the game, McNeil underwent an MRI and an X-Ray, MLB.com reporter Anthony DiComo tweeted, and he "doesn't appear to be an injured list candidate."
Following McNeil's exit from the game, Brandon Nimmo took over his left field position from center, which was taken over by Billy Hamilton.
RELATED: MLB Postpones Cardinals' Next Series After Multiple Players, Staff Test Positive for COVID-19
The game concluded with the Mets victorious over the Nationals, 8-2.
Professional baseball returned last month after a hiatus due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
While the shortened season continues, several baseball players have contracted the virus, with the St. Louis Cardinals and the Miami Marlins seeing delays in their seasons after team outbreaks.