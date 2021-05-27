New York Knicks Confirm Fan Spit on Trae Young During Game, Will Be Banned Indefinitely

The New York Knicks have indefinitely banned a fan who spit on Atlanta Hawks player Trae Young during game two of the Eastern Conference playoffs at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

In a statement on Thursday, the Knicks said, "We investigated the matter and determined that this patron, who is not a season ticket holder, did indeed spit on Trae Young, and for that reason, he is now banned from The Garden indefinitely."

Continued the NBA team, "We apologize to Trae and the entire Atlanta Hawks organization for this fan's behavior. This was completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our venue. We have turned the information over to the appropriate authorities."

During the game, a fan in the second row wearing a Knicks shirt, spit over those sitting courtside — which included rapper 50 Cent — toward Young, 22, who was on the court at the time.

Reacting to the video on Twitter, Young checked in on 50 Cent and wrote, "Damn... Crazy !" He later tweeted on Thursday morning, "Keep ya mask on my boy, adding the hashtag, "#ThatsJustChildish."

The incident happened the same night that a fan poured popcorn on guard Russell Westbrook during the Washington Wizards' game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Westbrook, 32, sustained an ankle injury during the fourth quarter of the game, and had to leave the court for medical attention. As he walked into the tunnel, a fan dumped the popcorn, making Westbrook visibly upset.

"I wouldn't come up to me on the street and throw popcorn on my head, because you know what happens," Westbrook told reporters after the game, ESPN reported — which the Wizards ended up losing 120-95.