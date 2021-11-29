"To be here today doesn't mean my journey is over. It just means my journey in the uniform is complete," Michael Strahan told Giants fans during his jersey retirement ceremony on Sunday

New York Giants Retire Michael Strahan's Jersey Number: 'I Never Dreamed of This'

With less than two weeks to go before he takes a trip to space, NFL legend and Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan achieved one other milestone on the football field.

On Sunday, the New York Giants retired Strahan's No. 92 jersey in front of fans at MetLife Stadium, just before the team earned a 13-7 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Strahan was also joined by former teammate Eli Manning, who had his jersey retired in September, and their former coach, Tom Coughlin.

"I never dreamed of this," 50-year-old Strahan said during the event. "I'm just so thankful to be here."

He later added, "To be here today doesn't mean my journey is over. It just means my journey in the uniform is complete. I want to thank [the fans] for taking a 15-year journey with me. I love you, New York Giants fans."

Strahan played his entire career with the Giants after being drafted by the franchise in the second round of the 1993 NFL Draft.

The selection was the beginning of a storied career for Strahan, who went on to be awarded defensive player of the year honors in 2001 and was selected to seven Pro Bowls.

But his crowning achievement came when he helped the Giants win the 2008 Super Bowl, famously defeating the heavily favorited New England Patriots, which were led by now seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

The Patriots lost to New York 17-14, ending their hopes to complete an undefeated season. Four months after earning his Super Bowl ring, Strahan announced his retirement, saying, "It's time. I'm done."

Strahan was later inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

Strahan's celebration comes before he flies to space aboard a Blue Origin ship next month.

"Blue Origin, they approached me and they asked if I wanted to be a crew member," Strahan explained on GMA on Nov. 23. "Without hesitation, I said yes."