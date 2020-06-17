New York Giants Kicker Aldrick Rosas Arrested After Alleged Hit-and-Run Accident in California

The 25-year-old Pro Bowler was charged with misdemeanor hit-and-run and driving on a suspended license on Monday

New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas was arrested earlier this week in connection to a hit-and-run car accident in Northern California.

Rosas, 25, was charged with misdemeanor hit-and-run and driving on a suspended license on Monday, according to a California Highway Patrol collision report obtained by PEOPLE. "Alcohol impairment is believed to be a factor in the collision," the CHP said.

According to the CHP's report, Rosas was driving at 100 miles per hour in a black Chevrolet SUV and ran a red light on Monday around 8:25 a.m in Chico, which lies almost 90 miles north of Sacramento. He hit a pick-up truck in the intersection and then "attempted to flee the scene."

Rosas' vehicle eventually "became disable north of the collision scene," the CHP's report said, and the athlete got out of the car and ran away. He was not wearing shoes, the CHP's report noted. Officers went to Rosas' residence, but he was not there.

When officers returned to the collision scene to collect evidence, one of the officers saw a man that matched Rosas' description. When they went up to him, they found that his "hands, legs and bare feet were covered in blood."

After he was arrested, Rosas was taken to a nearby hospital for medical clearance for his injuries, which were described as "minor." After being released from the hospital, Rosas was booked into the Butte County Jail.

It was not immediately clear if Rosas has legal representation.

A spokesperson for the Giants did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Rosas' arrest, but the team said in a statement Wednesday, "We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Aldrick. We have no further comment at this time," according to NFL.com.