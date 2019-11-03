Geoffrey Kamworor & Joyciline Jepkosgei Win Men's and Women's Divisions at New York City Marathon

Image zoom Geoffrey Kamworor and Joyciline Jepkosgei Seth Wenig/AP/Shutterstock; Joel Page/AP/Shutterstock

From over 50,000 runners, down to two.

Geoffrey Kamworor and Joyciline Jepkosgei, both of Kenya, won the men’s and women’s divisions in the New York City Marathon on Sunday.

Kamworor, 26, crossed the finish line in Central Park at 2 hours, 8 minutes and 13 seconds Sunday, according to ABC News. He overtook runner-up Albert Korir at the 24th mile, while Ethiopian non-elite runner Girma Bekele Gebre came in third.

Kamworor previously won the NYC Marathon in 2017. Last year’s winner, Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia, reportedly dropped out after completing seven miles.

Jepkosgei’s victory, meanwhile, was a huge upset. The 25-year-old newcomer dethroned the race’s reigning champion, Mary Keitany of Kenya, with a finish time of 2 hours, 22 minutes, and 38 seconds, missing the course record by just seven seconds, ABC News reported.

RELATED VIDEO: Tyler Cameron Talks About Running the NYC Marathon Right After the Chicago Marathon

She is the youngest winner in New York since 25-year-old Margaret Okayo in 2001. Jepkosgei also won the New York City Half-Marathon in March and is the first runner to win both events.

The annual race covers 26.2 miles winding through all five boroughs of N.Y.C. Sunday’s race began on Staten Island, and runners made their way through Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and, finally, to Central Park in Manhattan.

RELATED: Amy Robach Is Running the NYC Marathon to Mark Her 6-Year ‘Cancer-versary’

Last year, Keitany, 37, won the women’s division for the fourth time. Keitany posted a time of two hours, 22 minutes, 48 seconds, beating out second place Vivian Cheruiyot of Kenya, USA Today reported. Desisa, 29, won the 2018 men’s group with a time of two hours, five minutes, 59 seconds.

RELATED: Amy Robach, Tyler Cameron and Uzo Aduba Among Celebrities Set for New York City Marathon

Among the many who completed the race on Sunday was a slew of celebrities. Orange Is the New Black star Uzo Aduba, ABC News anchor Amy Robach, and Bachelorette heartthrob Tyler Cameron all laced up their running shoes for the world’s largest marathon.