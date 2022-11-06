Kenya's Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi Win 51st New York City Marathon

This year, more than 50,000 runners participated in the 51st running of the 26.2-mile race

Published on November 6, 2022
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jason DeCrow/AP/Shutterstock (13610921t) Women's division winner Sharon Lokedi, of Kenya, and men's division winner Evans Chebet, of Kenya, pose at the finish line of the New York City Marathon, in New York NYC Marathon, New York, United States - 06 Nov 2022
Photo: Jason DeCrow/AP/Shutterstock

Tens of thousands of runners made their way through the streets of New York City on Saturday, as they participated in the 51st New York City Marathon.

The first runner across the finish line was Evans Chebet, 33, of Kenya in 2 hours 8 minutes 41 seconds, The New York Times reported. Chebet previously won in Boston and now scored a victory in New York.

Sharon Lokedi, 28, of Kenya won the women's marathon in 2 hours 23 minutes 23 seconds, the Times reported. Lokedi raced collegiate at Kansas, where she was the N.C.A.A. champion in the 10,000 meters in 2018, according to the newspaper.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI/Shutterstock (13611042p) Evans Chebet of Kenya celebrates as he crosses the finish line in first place winning the Men's Division 2022 NYRR TCS New York City Marathon in New York City on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Over 50,000 runners from New York City and around the world race through the five boroughs on a course that winds its way from the Verrazano Bridge before crossing the finish line by Tavern on the Green in Central Park. 2022 New York City Marathon Finish Line, United States - 06 Nov 2022
Corey Sipkin/UPI/Shutterstock

"Superb performance by 🇰🇪's Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi winning the @nycmarathon . 🇺🇸's Susannah Scaroni also wins the women's wheelchair category, setting a course record. Congratulations all.💪🏻🙌🏾," tweeted the U.S. Embassy Nairobi official account.

"Marcel Hug of Switzerland won his fifth New York City Marathon men's wheelchair title by shattering the course record convincingly, while Susannah Scaroni of the United States grabbed her first title in the women's division and also set a course record," the Times reported.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jason DeCrow/AP/Shutterstock (13610921m) Sharon Lokedi, of Kenya, crosses the finish line first in the women's division of the New York City Marathon, in New York NYC Marathon, New York, United States - 06 Nov 2022
Jason DeCrow/AP/Shutterstock

This year, more than 50,000 runners participated in the 51st running of the 26.2-mile race, CBS News reported.

Kicking off on Staten Island, as per tradition, and leaving the borough via the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, the race took runners through Brooklyn and then into Queens before reaching Manhattan. After a trip up into the Bronx, runners headed back down into Manhattan and finished in Central Park.

The 2022 marathon was New York City's second since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event's cancellation in 2020.

In 2021, Kenyan runners Albert Korir and Peres Jepchirchir won the race, which also happened to be the 50th New York City Marathon.

