From Tayshia Adams to Nev Schulman: All the Celebrities Running the 2021 New York City Marathon
The New York City Marathon takes place Nov. 7 and will feature dozens of celebrities who hope to raise funds for charitable causes
The New York City Marathon is almost here, and that means dozens of celebrities will be getting out their sneakers to take part in one of the biggest running events of the year.
On Tuesday, the New York Road Runners announced an official list of well-known personalities who have signed up to participate in the storied 26.2-mile race, which takes place on Nov. 7 in New York City.
The group is made up of a variety of celebrities from television, movies, music, and sports, who will run the race with more than 30,000 others.
Notable entrants include Olympic gold medalist and FIFA women's World Cup champion Abby Wambach; Ben Lovett and Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons; former NFL player Tiki Barber; Nev Schulman, host of MTV's Catfish: The TV Show; Tayshia Adams of The Bachelorette fame; Adams' fiancé, Zac Clark; former Bachelor star Matt James and his friend and former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron; and many more.
This year's marathon is bound to be a special one for many participants as the event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will also be the marathon's 50th anniversary.
"This will be an unprecedented and historic year for the TCS New York City Marathon as one of the most iconic New York sporting events makes its return," Race Director Ted Metellus said in a press release in May that announced the marathon would make its comeback. "As we stage a safe and memorable race for the 50th running, this year's marathon will showcase our great city's strength, inspiration, and determination."
Here is New York Road Runners' full list of celebrities participating in the marathon, and the charities they're supporting:
- Wambach: Olympic gold medalist and FIFA World Cup champion; supporting JLH Fund
- Lovett: Mumford & Sons; supporting Robin Hood Foundation
- Christy Turlington: Model; supporting founder of Every Mother Counts
- CJ Hobgood: ASP World Championship surfer
- Daniel Humm: Chef and owner of Eleven Madison Park/Make It Nice
- Kate Markgraf: Olympic gold medalist and general manager of U.S. Women's National Soccer Team; supporting JLH Fund
- Kelli O'Hara: Tony award-winning actress; supporting Cancer Support Community
- Kristine Froseth: Model and actress; supporting Shoe4Africa
- Lauren Holiday: Olympic gold medalist and FIFA World Cup champion; supporting JLH Fund
- Leslie Osborne: Olympic gold medalist; supporting JLH Fund
- Mumford: Mumford & Sons; supporting Children in Conflict
- James: The Bachelor; supporting ABC Food Tours and Andrea Cameron Foundation
- Schulman: Host of MTV's Catfish: The TV Show; supporting NYRR Team for Kids
- Nicole Briscoe: ESPN SportsCenter anchor
- Ryan Briscoe: Professional race car driver
- Adams: The Bachelorette; supporting World Vision
- Tiki Barber: NY Giants legend, host of Tiki & Tierney; supporting NYRR Team for Kids
- Cameron:The Bachelorette; supporting Andrea Cameron Foundation
- Will Reeve: Good Morning America; supporting Reeve Foundation
- Willie Geist: TODAY Show, Morning Joe co-host; supporting Michael J. Fox Foundation
- Clark: The Bachelorette; supporting Release Recovery
RELATED VIDEO: Dad Pushes Daughter with Rare Disease in Wheelchair as They Finish Boston Marathon Together
The marathon will be shown nationally on Nov. 7 starting from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST on ESPN2, the ESPN app, and on ESPN.com, for those who have video subscriptions from affiliated pay-TV providers.
It will also be broadcast live in Spanish on ESPN3 through the ESPN App and ESPN.com from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST.