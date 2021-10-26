The New York City Marathon takes place Nov. 7 and will feature dozens of celebrities who hope to raise funds for charitable causes

From Tayshia Adams to Nev Schulman: All the Celebrities Running the 2021 New York City Marathon

(L-R) Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 18, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The New York City Marathon is almost here, and that means dozens of celebrities will be getting out their sneakers to take part in one of the biggest running events of the year.

On Tuesday, the New York Road Runners announced an official list of well-known personalities who have signed up to participate in the storied 26.2-mile race, which takes place on Nov. 7 in New York City.

The group is made up of a variety of celebrities from television, movies, music, and sports, who will run the race with more than 30,000 others.

Notable entrants include Olympic gold medalist and FIFA women's World Cup champion Abby Wambach; Ben Lovett and Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons; former NFL player Tiki Barber; Nev Schulman, host of MTV's Catfish: The TV Show; Tayshia Adams of The Bachelorette fame; Adams' fiancé, Zac Clark; former Bachelor star Matt James and his friend and former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron; and many more.

This year's marathon is bound to be a special one for many participants as the event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will also be the marathon's 50th anniversary.

Nev Schulman Credit: MEGA

"This will be an unprecedented and historic year for the TCS New York City Marathon as one of the most iconic New York sporting events makes its return," Race Director Ted Metellus said in a press release in May that announced the marathon would make its comeback. "As we stage a safe and memorable race for the 50th running, this year's marathon will showcase our great city's strength, inspiration, and determination."

Here is New York Road Runners' full list of celebrities participating in the marathon, and the charities they're supporting:

Wambach: Olympic gold medalist and FIFA World Cup champion; supporting JLH Fund

Lovett: Mumford & Sons; supporting Robin Hood Foundation

Christy Turlington: Model; supporting founder of Every Mother Counts

CJ Hobgood: ASP World Championship surfer

Daniel Humm: Chef and owner of Eleven Madison Park/Make It Nice

Kate Markgraf: Olympic gold medalist and general manager of U.S. Women's National Soccer Team; supporting JLH Fund

Kelli O'Hara: Tony award-winning actress; supporting Cancer Support Community

Kristine Froseth: Model and actress; supporting Shoe4Africa

Lauren Holiday: Olympic gold medalist and FIFA World Cup champion; supporting JLH Fund

Leslie Osborne: Olympic gold medalist; supporting JLH Fund

Mumford: Mumford & Sons; supporting Children in Conflict

James: The Bachelor; supporting ABC Food Tours and Andrea Cameron Foundation

Schulman: Host of MTV's Catfish: The TV Show; supporting NYRR Team for Kids

Nicole Briscoe: ESPN SportsCenter anchor

Ryan Briscoe: Professional race car driver

Adams: The Bachelorette; supporting World Vision

Tiki Barber: NY Giants legend, host of Tiki & Tierney; supporting NYRR Team for Kids

Cameron:The Bachelorette; supporting Andrea Cameron Foundation

Will Reeve: Good Morning America; supporting Reeve Foundation

Willie Geist: TODAY Show, Morning Joe co-host; supporting Michael J. Fox Foundation

Clark: The Bachelorette; supporting Release Recovery

The marathon will be shown nationally on Nov. 7 starting from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST on ESPN2, the ESPN app, and on ESPN.com, for those who have video subscriptions from affiliated pay-TV providers.