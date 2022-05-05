The 26th WNBA season tips off this week on Friday

New WNBA Brand Anthem Spot Teases What's to Come This Season — Watch

The 26th Women's National Basketball Association season is about to begin and to celebrate, the organization has released an exciting new video previewing what's to come.

The WNBA revealed their official brand anthem spot for the 2022 season called "MORE THAN," according to a release from the league. The spot will debut during the NBA Conference Semifinals Games between Phoenix and Dallas (ESPN, 9:30 p.m. EST, Friday) and Boston and Milwaukee (ABC, 3:30 p.m. EST, Saturday).

The video features a montage of videos of the women on and off the court shooting hoops and celebrating big wins, and is set to "Nat King Cole" by Alicia Keys and Lil Wayne.

At the end of the video, the WNBA logo appears on the screen with the message that the organization, and its athletes, are "more than a metaphor, more than electric, more than incredible."

The WNBA's 26th season tips off this week on Friday, May 6th.

Last year, the WNBA honored its top 25 players in honor of its milestone season during Game 1 of the league's Finals on October 10, 2021. The ceremony happened as the Chicago Sky took on the Phoenix Mercury, with the former ultimately victorious, 91-77.