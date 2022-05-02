"Our drivers are going 70 to 75 mph. This ain't no game," driving coach Troy Adams says

New Series Baby Drivers Will Explore Fast and Gritty World of Youth Go-Kart Racing — Watch Trailer

These aren't the go-karts you've seen at amusement parks.

A new series from discovery+ will explore the intense competitive go-kart racing circuit, which has elementary-age kids and older getting behind the wheel for a chance at eventual superstardom.

Baby Drivers, set to premiere on May 23, will follow as parents shell out thousands to equip their children with the gear and training to take the track at high speeds.

"Our drivers are going 70 to 75 mph," says driving coach Troy Adams in the exclusive first trailer for the series. "This ain't no game."

Echoes a voice later in the clip: "These kids are no joke."

Adams owns Adams Motorsports Park in California, one of the first African American-owned tracks in the country. According to a press release, "As [Adams] coaches these talented kids to become the future of professional racing, their parents are on the sidelines coaching, fighting with other parents, and vicariously living through them."

"You bet your ass this is dangerous," says Adams in the trailer.

Karting is considered a pathway to professional driving, from NASCAR and Indy-car to Formula 1. In fact, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton started in karting, as did NASCAR's Jeff Gordon, among many other professional racers.