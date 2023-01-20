New Report Finds MLS Player Anton Walkes Was a Passenger in Boat Crash That Led to His Death

The Charlotte FC player was riding a personal watercraft when it crashed with a 46’ cabin boat

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Published on January 20, 2023 03:13 PM
MLS Player Anton Walkes
Anton Walkes. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty

New details have been released about the Florida boat accident that led to MLS player Anton Walkes' death on Wednesday at age 25.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, who is investigating the crash, Walkes was a passenger, not the driver of a 11' personal watercraft that collided with a 46' cabin boat. Previous statements said he was driving a full-sized boat.

Marie-Luise Taubert, 32, of Germany, whose birthday was one day before the crash, was driving the personal watercraft with the Charlotte FC player onboard behind her, the FFWCC said in the statement, shared with PEOPLE. She and the driver of the other vessel were uninjured.

Walkes was found unconscious in the water, transported to shore by Miami Fire Rescue, and then received CPR. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

It's not clear who was at fault in the collison and the investigation is still active, with no further information is available at this time, the Commission said.

After news of Walkes' death broke, his team shared condolences on social media.

"We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning," Charlotte FC posted on Twitter. "May he rest in peace."

"He was a tremendous son, father, partner, and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met," Charlotte FC owner David Tepper added in a statement.

Major League Soccer also posted a statement about the tragic loss of Walkes. "There are no words to describe the sorrow of everyone in Major League Soccer today after learning of the tragic passing of Anton Walkes of Charlotte FC," the statement said.

"Anton was a talented and dedicated player who was loved by his teammates and fans."

"Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch," Tepper continued. "He will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton's family during this heartbreaking time."

Walkes was born in London and graduated from the prestigious Tottenham Hotspur Academy in 2017. He played in the MLS for Atlanta United FC before moving to Charlotte FC, who selected him in the 2021 expansion draft.

