New Orleans Superdome Roof Catches Fire, 1 Hospitalized in Stable Condition with 'Minor Burns'

A fire that broke out on the roof of the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans this week left a service worker injured, the New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) said.

"One worker received non-life-threatening burns and was transported to a local area hospital," NOFD confirmed in a press release on Tuesday.

New Orleans Emergency Medical Services also confirmed the worker was transported to University Medical Center New Orleans to treat "minor burns to face, arms and chest." The worker was in "stable condition" at the time.

New Orleans super dome fire Caesars Superdome | Credit: Chief C Mickal/New Orleans Fire Department via AP

Fire personnel received a call just after 12:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday for reports of a fire and were able to extinguish it within an hour, the NOFD said in the press release.

"We are grateful for all the kind words everyone has regarding the job we did putting out the #superdomefire," NOFD said in a tweet following the incident. "A reminder to the residents of New Orleans that no matter if you're rich or poor. In a Superdome or a humble home. We will do our best to preserve life and property."

Officials confirmed in the press release, "The cause of the fire is considered accidental as a result of work being completed on the roof."

Crew members at the sports arena had been power washing the roof when it caught fire, the Associated Press reported.

"Upon further investigation, it appears that a pressure washer being used to clean the roof caught fire. Damage is still being assessed," Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District and the Superdome's management company, ASM Global, told the outlet in a statement.

The agencies continued, "The fire was contained to the exterior gutter system surrounding (the) Superdome, and only a small area of the roof suffered minimal damage. Pressure washing was underway to clean the roof before a planned re-coating of the entire roof itself. Any fire damage will be addressed during the re-coating process."

New Orleans super dome fire Caesars Superdome | Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty

"Initial assessments suggest that damage is superficial and there appears to be no structural damage or impact to the integrity of the roof's exterior skin," Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District and ASM Global added in the statement. "The building's outer skin and roof remain watertight."

Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District and ASM Global did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

The Caesars Superdome is the home to the New Orleans Saints, has hosted seven Super Bowl games, and frequently holds concerts and other entertainment events.

The Saints are expected to play a home game at the venue on Oct. 3 against the New York Giants and officials told AP the fire has not halted those plans.