New Orleans Saints Safety Marcus Maye Arrested for Assault with Firearm

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye is facing a charge of assault with a firearm following an alleged road rage incident in Metairie, Louisiana.

On Thursday, Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reported in a news statement that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Maye "after conducting an investigation into a road rage incident that occurred Monday, Aug. 29, 2022."

"Maye was arrested this morning on a warrant that was obtained for his arrest for one count of aggravated assault with a firearm," the statement added.

"Maye was identified as the driver of a black SUV that was involved in an incident in which he is accused of pointing a firearm at another vehicle that was occupied by several juvenile females," the statement continued.

Maye, 29, was booked at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center and subsequently released after posting a $30,000 bond, according to the statement. The free safety, who signed a three-year contract with the Saints in March, was not present at New Orleans' open practice Thursday, according to ESPN.

"Marcus vehemently denies the allegation from a motor vehicle incident and looks forward to defending himself when all the facts come out," Maye's attorney Eric Hessler said Thursday in a statement obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters Thursday that the club would not comment on the arrest "until we get more information," reported ESPN.

Maye, a five-year NFL veteran who was a second-round draft pick by the New York Jets in 2017, was arrested on Feb. 22, 2021, on charges of driving under the influence and misdemeanor charges for DUI and damage to property and person, as well as a charge of leaving the scene of a crash, according to ESPN.

Maye's Aug. 24 court date was continued until Nov. 16 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time, according to ESPN. When the arrest was first reported in Oct. 2021, the NFL told ESPN it was reviewing the matter under its personal conduct policy — meaning that Maye could still receive a suspension or fine from the league from that Feb. 2021 arrest. The Jets did not appear to be aware of Maye's arrest at the time, according to ESPN.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office and the New Orleans Saints did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Friday.