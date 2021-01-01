New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara Fined $5K for Christmas Cleats and Tests Positive for COVID-19

Alvin Kamara was placed on the New Orleans Saints' COVID list on Friday, the same day he was fined $5,000 for his cleats

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara got festive for his record-setting Christmas Day performance on the field – and now, he’s paying for it.

Kamara, 25, was fined $5,000 by the NFL on Friday for wearing Christmas-themed cleats, one red and one green, during the Saints’ win over the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The game was an impressive one for Kamara, who rushed for six touchdowns, which tied a 91-year-old NFL record, and 155 yards, helping his team win the NFC South.

Kamara was reportedly ready for any fine the NFL wanted to send his way, and shrugged it off, saying he planned to donate the same amount to charity.

Image zoom Alvin Kamara | Credit: Getty Images

“If they fine me, whatever it is, I’ll just match it and donate it to charity,” he told The Times-Picayune. “You know that the Grinch always tries to steal Christmas.”

It’s not the first time Kamara has taken to the football field in festive footwear; in 2017, he was fined more than $6,000 for wearing red cleats that looked like stockings during a game played on Christmas Eve, according to the outlet.

Fines collected by the NFL do not go to the league, but are instead donated through the NFL Foundation to assist Legends in need.

Kamara, however, will put his money toward Son of a Saint, a charity that provides mentorship to young men in New Orleans growing up without fathers.

The charity said on Friday that it’s received more than $30,000 in donations from winners of various Fantasy Football leagues who paid it forward in honor of Kamara, as his impressive performance on Christmas helped many of them win their respective leagues.