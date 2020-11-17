New Orleans Pelicans Hire Teresa Weatherspoon as Eighth Full-Time Female Coach in NBA

Teresa Weatherspoon previously served as a two-way player development coach for the New Orleans Pelicans

Teresa Weatherspoon, former WNBA star and Louisana Tech coach, has officially been named the eighth full-time female assistant coach in the NBA.

On Monday, Weatherspoon, 54, was promoted by New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy to full-time assistant coach. She previously served as a two-way player development coach for the team.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She is now the eighth full-time female coach in the NBA, joining Brittni Donaldson, Lindsay Gottlieb, Jenny Boucek, Becky Hammon, Sonia Raman, Lindsey Harding, and Natalie Nakase, according to ESPN.

“I am excited about our coaching staff,” Van Gundy said in a statement on Monday. “We have a great mix of background, experience, perspective, and expertise."

Weatherspoon celebrated the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself smiling. "Nobody can remove you or take your place when God has solidified and glorified your position and destination. So grateful to be on this journey with @pelicansnba. Let's gooooooooooo #AlwaysSmiling #Favor #Grace #AllForYou #WontBowDown #GoPels," she captioned the post.

Before her WNBA career, Weatherspoon played at Louisiana Tech from 1984-1988, helping lead the team to their second NCAA Championship. She later played in Italy, France, and Russia.

In 1997, Weatherspoon joined the New York Liberty, whom she played with for seven of her eight WNBA seasons. Her final season was with the Los Angeles Sparks before her retirement in 2004.

Weatherspoon, a five-time All-Star, was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010.

Image zoom Teresa Weatherspoon | Credit: Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty

Weatherspoon's coaching career kicked off in 2009 when she returned to her alma mater, Louisiana Tech. As head coach, she led the Lady Techsters to a 99-71 record over six seasons, while reaching the NCAA tournament twice and winning the WAC tournament in 2010.

After leaving Louisiana Tech in 2014, Weatherspoon was eventually hired in 2019 by the Pelicans as their two-way player development coach.

Image zoom Teresa Weatherspoon | Credit: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty

Weatherspoon's hiring comes just days after Kim Ng was hired by the Miami Marlins as the first female general manager in professional sports.

"Making history by bringing a lifetime of excellence, Kim Ng steps to the helm as GM. #JuntosMiami," the Marlins wrote on social media.

Ng, 52, said in a statement, "I entered Major League Baseball as an intern, and after decades of determination, it is the honor of my career to lead the Miami Marlins as their next general manager."