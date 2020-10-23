St. Frances Academy — a 200-year-old Catholic school — was expelled from their private school league in 2018 for being "too good"

New Michael Strahan-Produced Docuseries Will Follow One of Country's Best High School Football Teams

Even the country's best young athletes don't always have an easy path to success, a new HBO Sports documentary series will explore.

The four-part docuseries, titled The Cost of Winning, will follow the football team at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Cost of Winning, executive produced by TV host and former New York Giants player Michael Strahan and Constance Schwartz-Morini, was directed by Rob Ford and Maurice Holden.

St. Frances Academy — a 200-year-old Catholic school — was expelled from their private school league in 2018 for being "too good" and forced to create an independent schedule, according to a press release.

The series will follow the controversy and how the Panthers rebuilt the team to better serve their players, who come mostly from a neighborhood plagued by gun violence. In addition to difficult lives outside of school, the team also deals with inadequate facilities and resources, all part of the docuseries.

Among those profiled are the team's head coach Biff Poggi, as well as some of the top Panthers recruits.

“We are excited to bring the inspiring story of Baltimore’s St. Frances Academy to life on HBO, and to showcase the adversity and challenges the Panthers endured to save their program,” said executive producers Strahan and Schwartz-Morini.

“Thanks to the perseverance and dedication of the team at SMAC Entertainment, including Ethan Lewis, and Mike Ferry with The Story Lab, the series reveals the power of sports as a unifying force.”

