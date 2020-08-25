New Jersey Family Has Front Yard Transformed Into Tailgate Zone Ahead of NFL Start

As more NFL teams announce that they will begin the 2020 season with empty stadiums, New York Jets fan Cindy has found a unique way to celebrate Sunday night football.

The New Jersey native had her front yard paved and redone by PepsiCo to create the perfect tailgate, including stadium lighting, a grill, an end zone painted with the Jets logo and more.

“This is amazing,” Cindy said following the completion of her new yard, according to a release. “This is probably the next memorable thing from our wedding day. It’s exciting to see it all come together so quickly and cleanly.”

In addition to the state-of-the-art tailgating zone, Cindy and her family received some well wishes from former Jets running back Curtis Martin.

"Tailgating is such an important and fun part of the game day festivities for our fans, and we know they'll be missing that tradition this year," Martin said in a clip played for the family. "It's really incredible to see Pepsi deliver this over-the-top tailgate party to Cindy and her family, so they can create that same type of J-E-T-S game day energy from home."

The 2020 NFL season is set to commence in September, though it will look different from previous seasons amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Like many other teams, the Jets announced in July that they will be prohibiting fans from attending their home games at MetLife Stadium in the 2020 season. The New York Giants, who also play at MetLife, will similarly not allow fans.

Cindy said her at-home tailgate setup will allow her “to experience something that I knew we wouldn’t be able to do this year,” since she won’t be able to attend any games.