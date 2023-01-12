New Footage Shows Moment Odell Beckham Jr. Was Removed from Flight in November

Newly released footage shows the scene when NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from an American Airlines flight in November.

Flight attendants on the plane claimed that Beckham, who was seated in the first-class section, was asleep and did not listen to requests to put on his seatbelt. "Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen through the expected 5 hour flight," they called police to remove him from the plane, Det. Argemis "AC" Colome told PEOPLE in November.

Body cam footage from the Miami-Dade police department, which was shared by local Miami news station WPLG Local 10 and verified to be authentic by PEOPLE on Thursday, shows police entering the plane and approaching Beckham during the Nov. 27 incident.

The former L.A. Rams player was asked to leave the plane, but refused, officers said. When one officer told Beckham the crew would have "deplane everyone" from the aircraft, including him, if he continued to refuse, he responded, "That's fine."

As other passengers deboarded the plane, several expressed their frustration to Beckham. "You're going to wait 40 minutes and I'm going to be on a private plane home," Beckham responded to an unidentified disgruntled man.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, the 30-year-old wide receiver was removed from the plane at about 9:30 a.m. after Beckham "refused to comply with safety protocol."

"The flight crew was concerned for a passenger [Mr. Odell Beckham], as they tried to wake him to fasten his seat belt, he appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness, prior to their departure," Colome previously told PEOPLE.

"Upon the officers' arrival, the flight crew asked Mr. Beckham several times to exit the aircraft, which he refused." Colome said the aircraft was then deplaned, "at which time Mr. Beckham was asked by the officers to exit the plane, and did so without incident."

The athlete was escorted to a non-secure area of the terminal by the officers "where he made other arrangements," police said.

Daniel Davillier, an attorney for Beckham, told ESPN that his client had been sleeping and the incident was due to an "overzealous flight attendant."

"At no time was Mr. Beckham disruptive or combative," Davillier said. "He was willing to comply with the seatbelt requirement, but the flight attendant wanted to prove that he had the authority to have Mr. Beckham removed from the flight.

Four days after the incident, Beckham took to social media to share a video and photo of himself aboard a private jet, showing followers he had left behind commercial airlines to fly private.

"Not today 😂😂😂!!!!" the wide receiver wrote over a video in an Instagram Story, as he playfully pulled the seatbelt from the wall. Beckham captioned a separate photo of the empty airplane: "Back to the regular."