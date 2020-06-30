"To step into this world and watch these women unapologetically create their own destiny in a sport that has yet to acknowledge them is crucial," director Viridiana Lieberman tells PEOPLE in a statement

New ESPN Doc Follows Female Tackle Football Team on Their Quest to a Championship — Watch Trailer

The Boston Renegades football team is pushing toward victory.

The unpaid women's tackle football team is explored in a new documentary for ESPN, which PEOPLE has an exclusive look at in a new trailer.

In the film, the Renegades are on a path to redemption after going undefeated but losing their championship the previous year.

"Being on the field just makes me feel alive. That's where I'm supposed to be," a player says in the trailer.

The athletes — who range in age from 19 to 49 — all maintain full-time careers in addition to dedicating a "couple days a week, a few hours at a time, on football."

"To step into this world and watch these women unapologetically create their own destiny in a sport that has yet to acknowledge them is crucial," director Viridiana Lieberman tells PEOPLE in a statement. "Born to Play will resonate with all kinds of audiences, but perhaps the most important fans that I'm trying to reach are young girls and young women who need the opportunity to see what they can become in sports and in life — and to see it on television."

Continues Lieberman, "I hope this story will not only help shine a light on this team and this sport, but also add to a larger conversation of unity, agency and the power of perseverance in creating the world we want to live in."