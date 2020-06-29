Cam Newton played for the Carolina Panthers from 2011-2019

New England Patriots Sign Cam Newton to Replace Tom Brady as Quarterback

Cam Newton is heading to New England.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal is reportedly worth up to $7.5 million.

The Patriots have yet to publicly confirm the deal, but Newton appeared to address the good news on his Instagram and Twitter writing in a message on Sunday night, "I hope you're ready!! #LetsGoPats."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Newton was selected as the No. 1 pick during the 2011 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. As quarterback, Newton led the team to three straight NFC South titles from 2013-2015, as well as Super Bowl 50 in 2016, where the team came up short against the Denver Broncos.

At the end of the 2015 season, Newton was awarded the league MVP.

Over the last two years, Newton has missed 16 regular-season games due to a foot injury that required a procedure. He has also experienced multiple shoulder injuries throughout his career.

Newton was officially released by the Panthers in March.

Image zoom Cam Newton

Image zoom Tom Brady Jim Rogash/Getty

According to NFL Network, the Patriots' quarterback roster for the 2020-2021 season will include Newton, sophomore talent Jarrett Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer.

The Patriots won six Super Bowl titles in the two-decade span under Brady's leadership and cemented him as arguably the greatest quarterback of all time.