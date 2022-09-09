New Documentary Highlights Barrier-Breaking Big Wave Surfer Maya Gabeira's Battle to 'Be The Best'

Maya and the Wave, which premieres today at the Toronto International Film Festival, follows the world record-breaking surfer’s journey through the male-dominated sport

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 9, 2022 03:36 PM
RIO DE JANEIRO, RIO DE JANEIRO - MAY 12: Maya Gabeira of Brasil competes only to be eliminated during the Billabong Rio Pro in Round 2 at Barra da Tijuca on May 12, 2011 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Kelly Cestari/World Surf League via Getty Images)
Maya Gabeira. Photo: Kelly Cestari/World Surf League via Getty

A new documentary premiering Friday at the Toronto International Film Festival takes viewers on a ride through the thrilling — and sometimes chauvinistic — world of big wave surfing with one of the sport's most accomplished athletes, Maya Gabeira.

Gabeira, 35, has navigated the sport's complicated physical and social barriers for more than two decades on her path to becoming a two-time world record holder, with many of the pivotal moments in her career captured on film by documentarian Stephanie Johnes.

"At the very outset, it was like, 'Okay, we have a really interesting sport, we have a great athlete, but this could go nowhere,' " Johnes, the filmmaker behind Maya and the Wave, tells PEOPLE ahead of the film's debut, noting the dangers and uncertainty around the extreme sport.

But soon, Gabeira's story unraveled into territories the director didn't expect.

The Brazilian-born surfer not only broke the world record twice for the biggest wave ever surfed by a woman, but her efforts to get both the World Surf League and Guinness World Records to recognize her feats have garnered attention around the globe. After her first world record in 2018, when she commanded a 68-foot wave off the coast in Nazaré, Portugal, it took nine months for Guinness World Records to officially recognize the record through the World Surf League.

The drawn-out process, which becomes a primary focus of Johnes' film, is "indicative" of the sexism embedded in surfing's male-dominated, machismo culture, according to the director.

"Unfortunately it's just a very misogynist sport," Johnes says. "And it's a magnification, I think, of what generally happens in [our] culture."

IMAGE Maya and the Wave Image credit: Courtesy of TIFF
Maya Gabeira. Courtesy of TIFF

At times in the film, Gabeira is shown frustrated at her counterparts' dismissals of her and at her struggles to earn respect in the broader surfing community — despite the records and the scars that prove she belongs.

"Maya is unique in that she can be a very open person, and I really admire her willingness to share her mental health struggles, because a lot of people hide that, and they're ashamed," Johnes says. "And I think she realized that that was important for people to see, because a lot of people struggle with mental health issues and it was really brave of her to be willing to open up like that."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 12: Maya Gabeira attends The Launch of The New Connected Watch by TAG Heuer at The Caldwell Factory on March 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for TAG Heuer )
Brian Ach/Getty

Courage is never in question throughout the hour-and-a-half documentary. One of the most harrowing scenes comes when Gabeira nearly dies chasing the glory of a big wave — crashing hard into the water, nearly drowning as she lies limp in the water for over a minute, before she's dramatically resuscitated on the shore.

Two years later, Gabeira returned to the water and rode a 73.5-foot wave, breaking her own world record and besting all competitors — men and women — by riding the biggest wave of the year.

And the documentary's crescendo shows the impact she's had on young fans around the globe, by following her dreams.

"I had a journal when I was a teenager and I had things written that I was going to be ... the best big wave surfer in the world and I was going to surf the biggest wave ever," says Gabeira. "I was born a dreamer."

Related Articles
alex botelho
Big Wave Surfer Alex Botelho Rushed to Hospital After Horrific Wipeout During Competition in Portugal
Hawaii's big wave surfer Keala Kennelly sits on her board before the opening ceremony of the 2018 Eddie Aikau Big wave Invitational Surfing Event at Waimea Bay on the north shore of Oahu in Hawaii on November 29, 2018.
Legendary Surfer Keala Kennelly on Why Coming Out 'Is One of the Best Things I Ever Did'
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds Heads Out in L.A., Plus Sofia Vergara & Heidi Klum, Jennifer Hudson and More
Idris Elba
Idris Elba Premieres His Latest in N.Y.C., Plus Chris Pine, 'Secret Headquarters', Mila & Ashton and More
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 01: Adele performs on stage as American Express present BST Hyde Park in Hyde Park on July 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele)
Adele Returns to the Stage in London, Plus Tom Cruise, Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean, KeKe Palmer and More
Ciara and Russell Wilson
Ciara and Russell Wilson Head to Wimbledon, Plus Maluma, Cardi B, Selena Gomez and More
George Clooney
George Clooney Speaks in Vienna, Plus Sterling K. Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Andrew Garfield and More
Simone Biles; Michael Phelps
Michael Phelps Supports Simone Biles amid Mental Health Struggles: 'The Olympics Is Overwhelming'
Prince Harry plays polo in a championship final match with is team Los Padres and wins it all at the Santa Barbara Polo Club
Prince Harry Wins a Polo Match in California, Plus Harry Styles, Pink, Camila Cabello and More
Victor Cruz, Eva Longoria
Victor Cruz and Eva Longoria Get Shakin' in Montauk, Plus the Biebers, Scott Speedman, Gemma Chan and More
Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III attend The Silver Ball: The Moth's 25th Anniversary Gala honoring David Byrne
Katie Holmes & Bobby Wooten III Make Their Red Carpet Debut, Plus the 'Top Gun: Maverick' Cast and More
Sylvia Hoffman
U.S. Bobsledder Sylvia Hoffman on 'Crazy' Journey to Olympics — and How Reality TV Was Involved
28-time Olympic Medalist Swimmer Michael Phelps was among the advocates speaking at The Kennedy Forum National Summit On Mental Health Equity And Justice In Chicago at the Chicago Hilton and Tower Hotel on January 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois
'You Have to Share These Things': 15 Times Athletes Opened Up About Mental Health
Judy Collins
Judy Collins' Life in Photos
Connie Britton speaks onstage during the 2021 CMT Artist of the Year on October 13, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Connie Britton Hits the Stage in Nashville, Plus Matt Damon and Ben Affleck,' Real Housewives' and More
Jamie Lee Curtis, the star and executive producer of "Halloween Kills," poses at the premiere of the film, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles Premiere of "Halloween Kills", Los Angeles, United States - 12 Oct 2021
Jamie Lee Curtis Goes Psycho in L.A., Plus the Succession Cast, Minka Kelly and More