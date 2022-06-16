New Documentary Highlights Black Baseball Players Who Followed Jackie Robinson: 'Unsung Heroes'

After Jackie, a new two-hour documentary, will premiere on June 18 on History

Fans will have a chance to learn more about an important chapter in baseball history with a new documentary about the legacy of Jackie Robinson.

After Jackie, a two-hour documentary produced in part by NBA star LeBron James, explores what happened after the integration of Black players into Major League Baseball 75 years ago.

Robinson famously broke MLB's color barrier 75 years ago as a first baseman for the Brooklyn Dodgers.

While the film's title features Robinson's name, the documentary will focus on the Black baseball players who "picked up where Jackie left off," a statement from History says of After Jackie, which will premiere on the channel at 8 p.m. ET/PT on June 18.

"I think it's especially important to tell the lesser-known stories of the generation of Black baseball players after Jackie Robinson because they faced many of the same struggles but without the high profile that Robinson had," Executive producer Stanley Nelson tells PEOPLE. "There are so many unsung heroes."

Nelson says he wanted to work on the film because he did not know much "about the generation that came after [Robinson] and how much they struggled to continue the fight for equality."

After Jackie will tell the stories of the second wave of Black baseball players who followed Robinson, including Bill White, Curt Flood and Bob Gibson.

"As a filmmaker, I feel an obligation to tell the stories of my ancestors," After Jackie director Andre Gaines tells PEOPLE. "Not only to pay homage to the lives they lived but to provide the rest of us with a blueprint on how to create change now and for generations to come."

In a trailer, Gibson recalls being told to stay away from his St. Louis Cardinals teammates.

"I started crying," he said.

The documentary was made in association with MLB, Firelight Films, and UNINTERRUPTED's James and Maverick Carter.