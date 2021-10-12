Nets Announce Kyrie Irving Won't Play or Practice with Team Until He's Vaccinated Against COVID-19

"Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose. Currently, the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team," Nets GM Sean Marks said

The Brooklyn Nets announced that their star point guard, Kyrie Irving, will not join the team for practice or games until he is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Irving, who won an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017, has not complied with New York City's COVID-19 mandate as of Tuesday and will not be allowed to fully participate with the franchise until his status changes.

"Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant," Nets General Manager Sean Marks said in a statement.

"Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose," Marks continued. "Currently the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability."

There is no overall mandate requiring NBA players to be fully vaccinated from COVID-19. Unvaccinated players are allowed to play in the upcoming season, though the NBA states that the athletes will have to be tested daily on practice and travel days and at least once on game day along with mandatory mask-wearing. Fully vaccinated players will not be subject to daily testing. Individual teams and states, like New York, have more strict rules, however.

In August, New York City implemented new guidelines that would bar anyone over the age of 12 from entering "covered premises" in the city, which includes the Nets' arena in Brooklyn, without showing proof of having received the coronavirus vaccine.

With the Nets preparing for their first game of the 2021-2022 season later next week, Marks said it was "imperative" that the team continues to build chemistry with each other and "remain true to our long-established values of togetherness and sacrifice."

"Our championship goals for the season have not changed, and to achieve these goals each member of our organization must pull in the same direction," he said.

In an interview with ESPN, Marks expanded on the decision to remove the 29-year-old star from the team.

"Again, my job here is to make what we deem as the best decision and best choices for the organization moving ahead as a whole," he said. "They're not always ones that are going to be met with open arms and a thumbs-up. These are hard decisions. Just like I'm sure it wasn't easy for Kyrie either to have to make that [decision] to not be around his teammates."

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, at least 95 percent of NBA players had been vaccinated again COVID as of Sept. 30.