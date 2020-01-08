Netflix's Latest Docuseries Profiles Competitive College Cheerleaders — and It's Streaming Now

The world of competitive cheerleading is getting another moment in the spotlight, 20 years after Bring It On first highlighted a dramatized version of the grueling and intense sport.

Netflix’s newest documentary series, Cheer, hit the streaming site on Wednesday, and profiles the cheerleaders at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas.

The community college has won the college National Championship 14 times, and the team is led by coach Monica Aldama. Their journey for another title is highlighted in the series, which is directed by the team behind documentary Last Chance U.

According to Netflix’s description, “Over the course of six episodes join the team members as they face injuries, sacrifice, personal setbacks and triumphs, all leading up to one nail-biting and adrenaline-pumping final competition at the National Championship.”

Navarro’s cheer team website says that the current squad is co-ed, with approximately 14 female and 24 male athletes. Several of the team members are profiled as part of the series.

The team cheers at all of the school’s home football, men’s basketball, and women’s volleyball games, and then often makes appearances on behalf of the school.

