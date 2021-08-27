Netflix's Next Untold Series Features the FBI Takedown of United Hockey League's Danbury Trashers

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the trailer for Crimes & Penalties, the next installment in Netflix's Untold docuseries

Netflix's next upcoming Untold installment will highlight a true-crime storyline.

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the trailer for Crimes & Penalties, the next installment in the docuseries which follows the wild story of father-son duo Jimmy and A.J. Galante, who shook the United Hockey League (UHL) with their crime-filled minor league hockey team.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Danbury Trashers, a UHL squad for just two seasons from 2004 to 2006, was created by Jimmy, a man with mafia ties who gifted the team to his then 17-year-old son A.J.

As general manager, A.J. established The Trashers as "a combo of my favorite things, heroes and villains." The team of misfits quickly became known for combining rough play and record-breaking penalty minutes, drawing a loud and obsessive fanbase.

"We were the bad boys of hockey, a freak mix of pro wrestling and The Mighty Ducks," A.J. said in the trailer with a laugh.

Danbury Trashers Credit: Courtesy NETFLIX

The team was ultimately confronted by the FBI following an extensive investigation, leading to Jimmy's arrest in 2006. He was charged with 72 counts, including extortion, witness tampering and racketeering.

In the preview clip, a member of the FBI who worked on the case, called the takedown the "largest investigation I've ever been a part of," while others called the events over the two years a "s— show" filled with "gangster mentality."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Danbury Trashers Credit: Courtesy NETFLIX

Crimes and Penalties is the fourth installment of the five-part sports-centered docuseries, Untold. Alongside Jimmy and A.J. Galante, the series follows the lives of Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, boxer Christy Martin, tennis player Mardy Fish and basketball star Metta Sandiford-Artest.

"Sports is a great unifier in our country," creators Chapman and Maclain Way said in a statement to the Associated Press. "It crosses politics. It permeates culture. We've tried to separate it as its own industry, but just like art and film, it's so pervasive it generates a wide discussion amongst people."