Colin Kaepernick 'Excited' for Netflix Series About His High School Years — See a Sneak Peek

Colin Kaepernick's new series is touching down on Netflix this fall.

The streaming service shared their first look at Colin in Black & White on Thursday and announced that the six-episode limited series will debut on Oct. 29.

The new series is based on the childhood years of Kaepernick, now 33. Colin in Black & White is described by Netflix as a "coming of age story" about Kaepernick "tackling the obstacles of race, class and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family."

Along with the premiere date news, Netflix also shared several images of the young stars bringing the athlete and activist's story to life, which includes Jaden Michael, who will embody the former NFL star as a 17-year-old athlete.

Fans also got their first glimpse of Nick Offerman and Mary Louise Parker in character as his parents, Rick and Teresa Kaepernick.

COLIN IN BLACK & WHITE Credit: SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

"I'm excited to share this first peek into a project I co-created with the incomparable Ava DuVernay over the past couple of years," Kaepernick said in a press release Thursday. "I look forward to the world meeting the incredible Jaden Michael, a young actor who plays me during my high school years, just a kid growing up in Turlock, California who wanted to play ball."

Kaepernick will also narrate the series, "guiding viewers through a robust and colorfully presented array of historical and contemporary contextual moments," per Netflix.

COLIN IN BLACK & WHITE Credit: SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

Netflix first announced Colin in Black & White last June, and the streamer has been teasing updates and casting news about the series ever since.

"Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens," Kaepernick said in a press release at the time. "We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community, during my high school years. It's an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see."

COLIN IN BLACK & WHITE Credit: NETFLIX

Kaepernick, who previously played for the San Francisco 49ers, made national headlines in 2016 when he sparked the #TakeAKnee movement by kneeling during the National Anthem to call attention to issues of racial inequality. He went on to opt out of his contract with the 49ers in 2017 and has not played in an NFL game since.

In a statement released in June 2020, DuVernay praised Kaepernick for his activism and shared her excitement about getting to tell his story with their new series.