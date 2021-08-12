Neb. Teen Dies After Collapsing at Football Practice: 'Nicest Kid There Could Have Been,' Says Dad

A high school football player in Nebraska died this week after he collapsed on the field during practice.

Drake Geiger, a 16-year-old rising junior at Omaha South High School, was rushed to University of Nebraska Medical Center after he collapsed on Tuesday, his sister Brittany Hoffman wrote on a GoFundMe page. Temperatures on the field had reached a heat index of over 100 degrees.

"[He] ended up being rushed to UNMC with CPR being performed. They began to try other procedures to try and revive him," she wrote. "With great sadness they were not able to save him."

Drake's father Scott Hoffman said he received a call from his son's coach around 4:20 p.m. that said Drake had collapsed shortly after the team took a water break 10 minutes into practice, CBS affiliate KMTV reported.

At the hospital, doctors told Hoffman they believed Drake's internal temperature was about 122 degrees, and that his organs were working overtime to compensate.

Hoffman told KMTV that doctors are assuming his son collapsed from heatstroke, but are awaiting an autopsy to determine his official cause of death.

"He was a big kid. He was big, but he had his physical. He was healthy," Hoffman told ABC affiliate KETV. "He didn't deserve this. He had his whole life ahead of him. I just wish this didn't happen."

The grieving father said Drake was supposed to get his driver's license on Wednesday, and was "really excited" about taking the test. He also noted that Tuesday was Drake's very first practice, as he did not play on Monday because a doctor had forgotten to sign his physical forms.

"He was the nicest kid there could have been," Hoffman told the Lincoln Journal Star. "He never got into any trouble. He was friendly, and everybody liked him. His goal was to be a part of the team."

Omaha Public Schools issued a letter to the school community announcing that Drake died "unexpectedly," and they would have grief counselors available for students.

"We have been in contact with Drake's family and conveyed our heartfelt sympathy and support," the letter said, according to KETV. "Many in our community will be affected by this news. South High is a tight-knit community and we are here for one another."

Hoffman said that he and his family, which includes Drake's four sisters, have been "sticking together, talking and supporting each other" in the wake of his son's death.

"Last night the hardest part was being alone and seeing his room," he told KMTV. "That just hurt a lot... He always just lit everybody up."

According to KETV, the heat index during practice on Tuesday was around 106 degrees.