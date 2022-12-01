Nebraska Football Interim Coach Mickey Joseph Arrested on Suspicion of Assault, Strangulation

Joseph led the team through nine games this season and was placed on administrative leave

By
Published on December 1, 2022 12:14 PM
Interim head coach Mickey Joseph of the Nebraska Cornhuskers watches the team warm up before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on October 1, 2022 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Photo: Steven Branscombe/Getty

Robert 'Mickey' Joseph, interim coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault strangulation, according to authorities.

Following a domestic disturbance call at a local residence — which police responded to around 2 p.m. local time — Joseph, 54, was arrested by the Lincoln Police Department at a separate location.

The college football coach, who led the team for nine games during their current season, was booked at the Lancaster County Jail.

"While the Lincoln Police Department does not normally provide a news release for a domestic-related arrest, due to the high-profile nature of the person involved and, in an effort, to provide transparency on an arrest involving a public figure, notification of the arrest is being made," authorities shared in a release posted on Facebook.

Following the arrest Wednesday, Director of Athletics Trev Alberts released a statement, revealing that Joseph was placed on administrative leave given both the school's policy and the "nature of the allegations."

"We will have no additional comments at this time," Alberts shared.

Joseph, who was a quarterback for the team from 1988 to 1991, became interim coach on Sept. 11 after then-coach Scott Frost was fired, per ESPN. The team went 3-6 in Joseph's nine games as head coach, and eventually finished the season 4-8 before signing Matt Rhule to eight years in the position on Saturday.

His $74 million contact comes after his time coaching for Temple, Baylor and the NFL's Carolina Panthers.

"I could have went anywhere in the country when I left LSU but I chose to come back to Nebraska," he previously said at a post-game press conference. "It's a good feeling. I love Nebraska. I love the state. I love the people. I love everything [that] Nebraska stands about."

Interim head coach Mickey Joseph of the Nebraska Cornhuskers walks with the team to the stadium before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Memorial Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Steven Branscombe/Getty

Under Joseph's contract, he would have become wide receivers coach again if another permanent coach was chosen. Joseph has previously coached at Alabama State in 2000, before heading to Nicholls State, Central Oklahoma, Langston University, Alcorn State, Grambling State, Louisiana Tech and LSU.

"To protect the victim in this case and in compliance with Nebraska state law, additional information, including the identity of the victim and any injuries, is not being released," authorities shared.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

As ESPN notes, Joseph was previously arrested in September 1990 on suspicion of criminal mischief for allegedly breaking an exterior window and damaging another window while trying to enter his girlfriend's apartment. At the time, the girlfriend's roommate told authorities that there was a domestic dispute, and no charges were filed due to an uncooperative witness. In 1989, Joseph was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and was suspended one game, per ESPN.

Related Articles
Brian Robinson #8 of the Washington Commanders participates in a drill during training camp at INOVA Sports Performance Center on August 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia.
17-Year-Old Arrested in the Shooting of Washington Commanders Player Brian Robinson Jr.
Brian Robinson #8 of the Washington Commanders warms up before the preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens
Washington Commanders Rookie Brian Robinson Hospitalized After Being Shot Multiple Times in D.C.
Djeswende and Stephen Reid
N.H. Authorities Charge Man, 26, for Murders of Couple Who Went Missing After Taking a Walk
Elijiah Dewitt
Teen Football Star Is Fatally Shot on Date with Girlfriend: 'Last Word He Said to Me Was 'Help''
Michael Hickmon
Beloved Youth Football Coach Allegedly Killed by Brother of NFL Star Was Shot During Argument Over Score
28-year-old US citizen Robert Gilman, accused of using violence against a police officer, arrives for hearing on his case in the Central District Court, in Voronezh, Russia.
Inside the Bizarre Sequence of Events That Landed Former U.S. Marine Robert Gilman in Russian Jail
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets' Miles Bridges Charged With Domestic Violence and Child Abuse in Los Angeles
Zac Stacy
Former NFL Player Zac Stacy Arrested, Charged with Felonies Following Assault of Ex-Girlfriend
University of West Georgia Instructor Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old Student, Anna Jones
College Crimes: 15 Shocking Cases That Ended in Tragedy
Stacy Feldman and her killer, Robert Feldman
Colorado Wife Was Murdered by Husband Hours After Confronting Him About Tinder Affair 
Glenn Foster
Former NFL Player Glenn Foster Jr. Dies in Police Custody After Arrest Following High-Speed Chase
asd
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Jerry Harris
'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Sentenced to 12 Years in Federal Prison in Child Pornography Case
Sarah Krivanek
'Forgotten' American Woman Jailed in Russia with Brittney Griner Tried to Flee with U.S. Help Before Arrest
Authorities have been searching for Gonzalo Lopez since May 12. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice)
Escaped Texas Inmate Gonzalo Lopez Is Dead After Being Linked to Deaths of 5 Found in Home
Amir Locke
No Charges in Fatal Shooting of Amir Locke, Killed by Minneapolis Police During No-Knock Raid