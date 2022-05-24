Nebraska Cornhuskers Football Team Halts Red Balloon Tradition Due to Helium Availability
The University of Nebraska's Cornhuskers football team will suspend its decades-long red balloon tradition this year due to a global helium shortage.
For years, the Nebraska football team has handed out red balloons to fans for release from Lincoln's Memorial Stadium after the team's first home game touchdown.
The school's Athletic Director Trev Alberts confirmed the news during an interview with Nebraska radio program and podcast Sports Nightly on Monday.
The decision ultimately was made due to the shortage, Alberts said. He explained that because the helium has become a challenge for the school to acquire, his department has been asked not to hand out balloons to Huskers fans this year. Alberts said, "The helium that we are getting as a University we need to use for medical purposes."
Alberts also cited the environmental impact of releasing the balloons, which the tradition has been criticized for in the past.
"We're still concerned about the environmental impact," Alberts said.
The athletic department will work with the university's marketing team to develop an alternative way for fans to carry out the tradition, according to Alberts.
In 2016, an Omaha resident sued the University of Nebraska over the balloon release, citing the environmental threat. According to the Journal Star, the lawsuit was ultimately dismissed.