Bucs' Ndamukong Suh's Neighbors Celebrate His Super Bowl Victory with Sweet Notes and Balloons

"We have the best neighbors," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle said

Ndamukong Suh's neighbors are celebrating his Super Bowl win!

Early on Monday morning — shortly after Ndamukong, 34, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers claimed victory at Super Bowl LV — the defensive tackle shared a set of photographs on his Instagram Story showing off a sweet and celebratory display crafted by his neighbors.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In his first post, Ndamukong shared a moving image of himself standing in what appears to be a lobby near an elevator, and an array of Buccaneers balloons can be seen in the area. Writing on the mirror behind him read, "Super Bowl champions."

"We have the best neighbors," the NFL star wrote alongside the shot.

Then, in a follow-up post, Ndamukong struck a silly pose and stood beside a message left by his neighbors on the elevator door, which read, "Defense Wins Championships #93 Congrats." He captioned the pic, "My neighbors >>>."

Image zoom Credit: Ndamukong Suh/Instagram

Following his big win on Sunday night, Ndamukong shared a sweet moment between himself and his pregnant wife, Katya Suh, which was captured on his Instagram as well.

In the video, Katya — who is currently pregnant with twins — is seen embracing her sports star beau before Ndamukong bends down and talks to her growing baby bump.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I do it for my family! The Suh's are World Champs!!!," he wrote alongside the video, adding the hashtags, "#foe" "#sblv" and "#sblvchamp."

Katya similarly shared the same video to her own Instagram feed, writing, "My husband is a WORLD CHAMPION!!!! #sblv #sblvchamp."

RELATED VIDEO: Meet the Inspiring People Selected to Be Honorary Coin Toss Captains at the 2021 Super Bowl

Ndamukong also spoke with CNN on Monday morning after his team's victory and called the experience of winning his first Super Bowl title, "Truthfully amazing."

"I was in the Super Bowl two years ago, unfortunately, Tom [Brady] stole that one for me, but I'm glad we're on the same team now and got a win today and especially at home," he said.

Asked by CNN's John Berman if Brady, 43, "owes" him, Ndamukong laughed and said, "Yeah, there's no question."