Ndamukong Suh Says It's 'Always Good' to Beat Aaron Rodgers, but Admits 'There's Definitely Mutual Respect'

Despite what it may seem like, there's heart beneath the hatred shared between these longtime rivals.

When chatting with PEOPLE about tackling financial literacy in high schools on behalf of his Suh Family Foundation, Ndamukong Suh opened up about taking down another prominent obstacle in his life: Aaron Rodgers.

Suh, now a defensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles, has made his decade-long beef with the Green Bay Packer quarterback known since his days as a Detroit Lion. For the first five years of his career, 35-year-old Suh faced off against Rodgers, 38, twice a year as NFC North rivals.

Despite leaving the Lions in March 2015, Suh's pursuit of sacking the Packer has continued. Most recently, the Eagle made his highly-anticipated return to the field opposite Rodgers, helping his team nab the win on Sunday night — a feeling that is "always good," Suh tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Mitchell Leff/Getty

"He smiled at me when I first got into the game and I blew him a kiss," Suh explains of his recent encounter with Rodgers on the gridiron. "Our heads nod of knowing each other like, 'I'm going to be after you real soon. Looking forward to taking you down.' "

While clearly both players have similar competitive mindsets when going head to head on the field, Suh says that there's "definitely mutual respect there from a perspective of both being elite players."

He's sure to add, "But it's always good to be able to beat Green Bay, and especially Aaron Rodgers."

Harry How/Getty

Although Suh may be a newcomer to the Eagles — having just signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia team in mid November — the veteran athlete has played nearly 200 games, is a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro.

And while he may be one of the oldest players on the roster, this comes as an advantage, as he offers valuable insight to the rookies and younger guys on the team. "Like [Sunday] night, talking about different ways we can work together to find ways to get after the quarterback and get sacks and TFLs," Suh explains.

"It's just great from that perspective because I've been fortunate enough to play a lot of football and see a lot of different schemes." He adds, "But this is a great team and a bunch of great teammates welcomed me with open arms. I feel like I've been here since the beginning."

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty

But assisting his Philadelphia teammates isn't the only area in which Suh is offering a helping hand. The defensive tackle, his wife Katya and their Suh Family Foundation have teamed up with Intuit for a new partnership to bring financial literacy education to high school students in underserved districts.

The curriculum will cover topics like taxes, savings, budgeting and inflation, a particular "void" the Suh's have noticed in school systems. "Being able to partner with Intuit and create a curriculum to potentially affect these kids in the long run is our ultimate goal," Suh says.

Katya shed light on the importance of kids asking questions through these workshops. "Then they're paving the way for not only their own family, but their friends and community as well."

Suh concludes: "Being able to give our youth the opportunity in the future to understand the things that they'll come across in their life...That's the genesis of the partnership."