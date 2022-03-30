Villanova, Duke, Kansas, and North Carolina will battle it out in Final Four games this weekend

Who's in the Final Four? What to Know About the 2022 Men's NCAA Tournament as March Madness Nears End

March Madness is nearly over, but the stage is set for an exciting finale.

Just four teams remain in the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, with Villanova, Duke, Kansas, and North Carolina clinching their spots in the Final Four after battling their way through tough competition in the Sweet 16 and the Elite Eight last weekend.

That leaves just two victories before a national championship title is awarded, something each team wants but only one will achieve.

All schools have been to the Final Four before — and clinched victories, too.

North Carolina has the most wins among the bunch with six, last having snagged the top prize in 2017. They've made it to the Final Four a total of 21 times, the most by any school in college basketball history.

Duke is close behind with five NCAA tournament wins, most recently in 2015. They've been in the Final Four 17 times, 13 of them under Head Coach Mike "Coach K" Krzyzewski, who has been at the school since 1980 and is retiring at the end of the year.

Both Kansas and Villanova each have three wins, Kansas last topping the teams in 2008 and Villanova, 10 years later in 2018. Kansas has been to the Final Four 16 times in school history, while Villanova has made it six times.

Getting to the Final Four was no easy feat this year.

Villanova was the first team to secure a spot, beating Houston 50-44 on Saturday, March 26 to earn their place in the next round.

Duke followed suit later that day with a convincing 78-69 victory over fourth-seeded Arkansas, allowing Krzyzewski, 75, to extend his final season as head coach by at least one more game.

On Sunday, March 27, both Kansas and North Carolina nabbed Elite Eight wins. Kansas defeated Miami 76-50, while North Carolina triumphed 69-49 win over Saint Peter's.

March Madness Credit: ncaa

So what's next? The Final Four will play in two more games in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, both from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana — which last hosted the Final Four in 2012.

Two semifinal games will be played on Saturday, April 2, while the championship is scheduled for Monday, April 4.

Villanova and Kansas will face off first on April 2, at 6:09 p.m. EST. North Carolina and Duke will go head-to-head that same day, around 8:49 p.m. EST.

The 2022 NCAA championship game will air on April 4. No game time has yet been announced.