NCAA President Mark Emmert Stepping Down from Role: 'Significant Transitions Underway'

Mark Emmert has been the face of the organization for 12 years

Mark Emmert announced Tuesday that he is stepping down from his long-held role as NCAA president. The decision comes just one year after Emmert's contract was extended until 2025.

Emmert, 69, has led the organization since 2010 and has overseen a decade of momentous change in collegiate athletics.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Throughout my tenure I've emphasized the need to focus on the experience and priorities of student-athletes," Emmert said in the NCAA release. "I am extremely proud of the work of the Association over the last 12 years and especially pleased with the hard work and dedication of the national office staff here in Indianapolis."

The move comes just months after the NCAA adopted a new constitution in January that allows each division to set its own rules. The constitution was drafted in response to Emmert's comments that the organization needed to be more decentralized.

The NCAA has undergone some turmoil during Emmert's term, most recently facing controversy during the 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament, when stark contrasts between the women's and men's facilities were highlighted on social media.

Last March, Oregon University basketball player Sedona Prince posted a video on social media that compared the equipment the NCAA provided for the women's and men's teams. The video showed the obvious differences in facilities — particularly the weight room and practice courts. The social media backlash prompted an apology from NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt and Vice President of Women's Basketball Lynn Holzman.

The NCAA later shared a copy of a previous tournament's budget with ESPN and The New York Times which showed a $13.5 million gap between the men's and women's tournaments.

An outside law firm was hired in April 2021 to lead an organization-wide gender equity analysis in response.

Emmert, who has served as president and chancellor at various other universities, will remain at the helm of the NCAA until a replacement is found, or until June 30, 2023.