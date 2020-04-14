NBC Is Airing Classic Olympics Footage After 2020 Tokyo Summer Games Are Postponed to 2021

Image zoom Lars Baron/Getty

While we may have to wait another year to see the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, NBC is stepping up to help us relive all the best moments from previous Games.

Following news that the Summer Games would be pushed to 2021 amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the network announced that NBCSN Olympics TV would be airing highlights from the last three Summer Olympic Games over a two-week span, which began on April 13.

The schedule kicks off with the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro before jumping into the 2012 Games in London and the 2008 Beijing Games, featuring a variety of events from gymnastics to cycling, swimming, diving, track and field, water polo, soccer, basketball and volleyball.

Specifically, the footage will include unforgettable moments like Michael Phelps becoming the most decorated athlete in Olympics history, Simone Biles‘ four gold medals, Usain Bolt‘s record-breaking events and more.

Last month, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach announced in a joint statement that the Summer Games would be postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community,” read a statement from the IOC.

According to the statement, the Olympic flame will remain in Japan during the delay. The Summer Games will also continue to be called “Tokyo 2020,” even as they are moved to 2021.

“The leaders agreed that the Olympic Games in Tokyo could stand as a beacon of hope to the world during these troubled times and that the Olympic flame could become the light at the end of the tunnel in which the world finds itself at present,” the IOC’s statement continued.

The delay is unprecedented, marking only the fourth time in modern Olympic history that the Games have been disrupted.

A full schedule of Summer Olympics archive footage air dates and times (as well as details about specific events) is available at olympics.nbcsports.com. Fans can also watch on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.