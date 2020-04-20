NBA World Reacts to the First Night of Michael Jordan Docuseries The Last Dance

Image zoom Kent Smith/NBAE

ESPN’s highly-anticipated documentary series on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls couldn’t have come soon enough.

The Last Dance was a top trending topic on social media on Sunday after ESPN premiered the first two episodes of the series, which offers an intimate look at Jordan and the key players of the 1997-1998 Bulls.

The initial installments focused on pivotal points in Jordan’s life, such as his years playing basketball at the University of North Carolina to his final year with the Bulls (there was even a cameo appearance by a certain former U.S. president).

For NBA fans who’ve been loking forward to something new ever since the season was placed on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Last Dance was exactly what was needed.

Even current and former NBA players tuned in and used social media to give their thoughts on the premiere — and it’s safe to say the docuseries is nothing short of a hit.

“Michael Jordan’s Last Dance was fantastic and I loved all two hours of it!” tweeted NBA legend Magic Johnson, who was featured in the documentary and praised Jordon for the promise he showed early in his career.

“Young fans that never got to see Michael play now understand why he’s the [goat] of basketball!” he added.

For former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade — who grew up in Chicago and said Jordan and the Bulls are what inspired him to become a basketball player — The Last Dance was everything he could have asked for it to be.

After the episodes ended on Sunday night, many NBA fans were likely wanting what Chris Bosh and current Bulls player Zach LeVine wrote in their tweets: more episodes!

Same with Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo:

The Portland Trailblazers’ Damian Lillard chimed in and alluded to another topic that will likely be mentioned more times as the series continues — that Jordan’s right-hand man, Scottie Pippen, was vastly underrated (and underpaid) during the Bulls’ championship years.

But like Boston Celtics star Enes Kanter tweeted, the chemistry between Pippen and Jordan was easily apparent.

The series kicks off with the revelation that Bulls management had soured on Phil Jackson, the coach who had impressively led the team to five championships since 1991. The front office allegedly told Jackson they would not bring him back after the season concluded.

Jordan said he would not play for another coach, so his time with the Bulls was also coming to an end with the conclusion of the 1997-1998 season.

With two episodes down and eight more to go, two new episodes of the series will air each Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on ESPN until the finale on May 17.