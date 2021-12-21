NBA Will Allow Teams to Sign Replacement Players amid COVID Outbreak

More than 70 players are currently in the NBA’s COVID health and safety protocols and seven games have been postponed due to the outbreak

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association agreed to new rules that allow for additional replacement players to be signed to teams dealing with COVID outbreaks.

The league is currently facing COVID outbreaks across multiple teams with more than 70 players — including Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young – currently in the NBA's COVID health and safety protocols.

Seven games have been postponed due to the players being unavailable to participate according to CBS Sports.

With the new agreement, a team will be allowed to sign a replacement player for an athlete who tests positive for COVID according to a memo obtained by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

If a team is not capable of putting 13 healthy players on the floor, the new rules require that they sign at least one replacement player if they have two positive COVID-19 cases, at least two if they have three positive COVID-19 cases, and so forth according to CBS Sports.

Additionally, all replacement players must be available by the start of the team's first game following the NBA's approval of the addition.

Many of the athletes being signed are playing for the G-League Showcase in Las Vegas which has caused its own COVID concerns with players at risk for contradicting the virus while there or in route to NBA games.

Under the new terms, two-way players — who were barred from playing more than 50 games under the previous agreement — will be able to participate unlimitedly. They will receive an amended rate if they are active for more than the original 50 games this season according to ESPN.

Replacement players who are signed also won't be included in a team's yearly salary and won't add to its potential luxury tax payment.

The new agreement will remain in place until Jan. 19 when the league will give further guidance on how the season will proceed.