“I have some clarity now. ... It’s time for me to reflect, to pause, and it’s time for me to get ready for the next phase of my life," JJ Redick said on his The Old Man and the Three podcast

NBA Veteran JJ Redick, 37, Retires After 15-Year Career: 'It's Time for Me to Be a Dad'

JJ Redick during practice as part of the NBA Restart on July 21, 2020, in Orlando, Florida.

JJ Redick, who first entered the NBA in 2006, announced his retirement on Tuesday after a 15-year career.

The 37-year-old revealed the news on his podcast, The Old Man and the Three, and in a separate Instagram post. In each, Redick reflected on his upbringing, how he fell in love with the game of basketball, and, ultimately, why he decided to leave it.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I never could have imagined I would play basketball this long," Redick said on his podcast. "Going into last season, I wanted it to be my last year but I wasn't sure how it would play out. I would like to describe last season as a seven-month exercise in coming face to face with my own athletic mortality."

"I have some clarity now," the father of two added. "And I know it's time. It's time for me to be a dad. It's time for me to reflect, to pause, and it's time for me to get ready for the next phase of my life."

Redick was selected by the Orlando Magic with the No. 11 pick in the 2006 NBA Draft and played for a total of six teams during his NBA career (his final being the Dallas Mavericks last season).

According to NBA.com, Redick played in 940 regular-season games and averaged 12.8 points. He is 15th all-time in NBA history for three-pointers, with a total of 1,950.

On Instagram, Redick posted a series of photos that showing him on his first basketball team as a child, and on his final team — the Mavericks — last season.

"First team. Last team. So grateful for everything in between," Redick wrote. "Today, I am officially retiring from the game of basketball. Thank you to everyone who was a part of my journey and career."

"I started playing basketball 30 years ago in my backyard on an uneven patch of dirt, gravel, and grass," he continued. "It was on that court that my dreams began to form. Reality has far surpassed my dreams!!"

RELATED VIDEO: Kendall Jenner Says Niece Stormi, 3, Has 'Biggest Crush' on Boyfriend Devin Booker

In the comment section of the post, Redick's former teammate on the L.A. Clippers, Blake Griffin, wrote he had a "hell of a career," while NBA star Kevin Love said, "A toast to you my friend."