NBA Veteran Jared Jeffries Wins Car on 'The Price Is Right' : 'Lifelong Dream'

The former Knicks forward scored a slam dunk with a price-guessing game, making him the proud owner of a new red Toyota sedan

By Wendy Geller
Published on January 10, 2023 05:41 PM
Ex-Knicks forward Jared Jeffries wins car on ‘The Price Is Right’
Jared Jeffries. Photo: CBS

Jared Jeffries is doubtlessly used to playing some high-stakes games, having spent 11 years in the NBA. And now, even in retirement, the former Knicks forward is winning big — most recently, scoring a new car on The Price Is Right.

The 41-year-old basketball veteran correctly guessed the price of a red Toyota during a game of "One Away" on Monday, making him the new owner of the vehicle.

The game presents an incorrect price for the car, with each correct digit being "one away" in value from each of the wrong digits. The contestant must guess the numbers accurately in order to win.

Upon realizing he'd managed to do just that, Jeffries ran about the stage whooping and fist-pumping in an excited victory lap, causing host Drew Carey to grin and exclaim, "What a good win to start this show! Way to go!"

Ex-Knicks forward Jared Jeffries wins car on ‘The Price Is Right’
CBS

Social media quickly responded with both congratulations for the lucky win, as well as a smattering of amused observations wondering whether Jeffries would be able to fit his towering 6-foot 11-inch frame comfortably into the compact car.

Responding to a tweet from a former Hoosiers teammate spotlighting his win, Jeffries admitted the experience was a "lifelong dream."

Ex-Knicks forward Jared Jeffries wins car on ‘The Price Is Right’
Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty

Jeffries first made his mark in basketball during his two college seasons with the Indiana Hoosiers, scoring Big Ten Player of the Year honors in 2002.

He was a first-round draft pick for the Washington Wizards; with stints following as part of the Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and New York Knicks.

Jeffries' post-sports career includes TV hosting duties for the Outdoor Channel series Modern Fishing with Jared Jeffries, which sees the Indiana native traveling to a variety of exotic locales in order to pursue his passion for saltwater fishing.

