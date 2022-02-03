NBA Unveils New and Improved Trophies for NBA All-Star Game: 'Continued Growth and Evolution'

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is showing off a new and improved look for its most fun honors.

On Thursday, the organization unveiled the 2022 trophy lineup for NBA All-Star Game, which was designed in partnership with artist Victor Solomon.

Headlined by the Kobe Bryant Trophy, which is awarded to the Kia All-Star MVP, other awards featured include the AT&T Slam Dunk Champion, the Clorox Rising Stars MVP, and the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP, among others.

"Commemorating the league's most notable achievements at NBA All-Star, each trophy boasts an elevated design, fit with intricate elements symbolizing the milestone that each award represents," the NBA said in a press release.

The newly-designed awards come as part of the league's 75th-anniversary season and will be presented for the first time during the NBA All-Star 2022 weekend, which is Feb. 18 and Feb. 20 in Cleveland, Ohio.

nba trophy Credit: Andrew Kenney

Back in 2020, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced that the NBA All-Star Game MVP trophy had been permanently named for the late Kobe Bryant, who died earlier that year in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter Gianna and seven others.

The trophy now features an eight-sided base, which, according to the NBA, represents the eight decades that the NBA All-Star Games have taken place, as well as a nod to Bryant's No. 8 jersey number. The 18 stars around the trophy represent Bryant's 18 All-Star selections, while the 24 stars located on the first level of the award represent each All-Star player featured in the game and Bryant's No. 24 jersey number.

nba trophy Credit: Andrew Kenney

On the second level, the 10 stars represent the All-Star Game starters, as well as Bryant's USA Basketball No. 10 jersey, the NBA added. The five stars on the third level, meanwhile, "represent the unity of an NBA team" and Bryant's five NBA championships.

At the top, a single star "represents the star of stars" and Bryant winning the Maurice Podoloff Trophy for the 2007-08 Kia NBA MVP, per the NBA.

nba trophy Credit: Andrew Kenney

Alongside the Kobe Bryant Trophy, the All-Star events will also crown respective champions or MVPs with trophies including the AT&T Slam Dunk Champion, the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest Champion, the Taco Bell Skills Challenge Champion and the Clorox Rising Stars MVP.

These awards, the NBA states, "take inspiration from the gold-basketball All-Star trophies that had been previously awarded to the event champions, infusing nostalgia from the past awards and spinning them forward with a new, innovative approach."

Each trophy comes with a 14-inch crystal star-shaped column and a 24-karat gold basketball embedded within the column, which is surrounded by orbiting text of the respective event and honor.

nba trophy Credit: Andrew Kenney

nba trophy Credit: Andrew Kenney

The NBA All-Star Game rings have also been redesigned, which are awarded to players in recognition of their selection to the All-Star game.

Those rings feature a frame that resembles a basketball seam and are surrounded by 22 stars and 22 diamonds, in reference to the current All-Star year. The NBA All-Star host city and year are also written on the side of the band, as well as on a crystal ball that is embedded in the ring seam.

The winning team of the Clorox Rising Stars will earn "medals that are elevated by basketball seams, with 'Champions' and stars engraved in the center," per the NBA. Two players from each Rising Stars team will also compete in the Clorox Clutch Challenge, where the winning team will receive a 10-inch crystal disc.

The Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP, meanwhile, will "award an MVP trophy fit for the game that features stars across film, television, music, sports and more." The trophy features a 250-millimeter faceted crystal ball and "MVP" written into the ball's center with a 3D laser.

nba trophy Credit: Andrew Kenney

"For the past few years, the NBA and I have proudly and tirelessly worked to reconsider what a trophy is, has been and could be," Solomon said in a statement. "Redesigning the All-Star trophies gave us a special opportunity to create event awards worthy of the energy and excitement the moment creates, while introducing the full collection's visual, aesthetic language."

"The occasion also gave us the privilege and responsibility to develop an entirely new silhouette worthy of being named 'The Kobe Bryant Trophy' for the Kia NBA All-Star MVP for which, in the spirit of its namesake, we threw out all conventions and challenged ourselves to reorient how we thought about 'the game,'" he added.