The list includes stars like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry and more

NBA Unveils Its List of Greatest Players in History for 75th Anniversary as Some Feel Snubbed

The NBA is celebrating its 75 years by honoring professional basketball's best players.

In celebration of the milestone season, the league unveiled its list of the 75 greatest players in NBA history.

According to the league, the list — which includes athletes in all positions — was selected by a panel of "current and former NBA players, coaches, general managers and team and league executives, WNBA legends and sportswriters and broadcasters." Names were then voted on.

The organization boasted the accomplishments of the selected group in a release, saying, "A total of 158 NBA championships and 730 NBA All-Star selections. A combined 110 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Awards and Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Awards. More than 1.5 million points scored."

Following the news, several current and retired athletes celebrated the achievement.

Anthony shared his excitement on Instagram Thursday, writing, " 'People might not get all they work for in this world, but they must certainly work for all they get.' - James Baldwin. I'm humbled by the names I'm joining on this list. Thank you to the teammates, coaches, and fans along the way who've lived this dream with me. We're not done yet."

"From where I come from I'm simply LOST FOR WORDS!! BEYOND HONORED & BLESSED!! 🙏🏾 #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾⁶ #StriveforGreatness🚀 #NBA75💎," James said in his own celebratory post.

On Friday, Wade also shared a video of himself and wife Gabrielle Union, captioning the funny clip, "How we're walking after hearing that I've been added to the NBA 75 Greatest Players Ever List!!!! 😳 😯 😁."

Despite the big announcement, some basketball fans discussed athletes they believe were snubbed from the honor on social media, including Kyrie Irving, Pau Gasol, Klay Thompson, and more.

Thursday night, Thompson even expressed his anger after being left off the list, writing on Instagram, "Maybe I'm naive in my ability to play basketball, but in my head I'm TOP 75 all time."

The following day, he added another message on his Instagram Story that has since been deleted, writing, "Woke up this AM still pissed about this stupid a-- list. Ga damn I can't wait to hoop again. Sick of the disrespect. Winning isn't everything to some people like it is to me I guess."

Curry shared support for his Golden State Warriors teammate on his Instagram Story, reposting a quote about Thompson's snub.

The NBA anniversary team was announced just as the season kicked off thid week along with a new short film released by the organization titled Welcome to NBA Lane, streaming across all NBA social platforms and on NBA.com/75.