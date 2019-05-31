The NBA Had to Talk to Drake About His Courtside Antics During the Finals

Image zoom Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty

Lesson not quite learned.

Ahead of Thursday night’s first NBA Finals game, the league apparently spoke to rapper Drake about keeping his super-fandom for the Toronto Raptors in check.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver told reporters earlier on Thursday that, “The league office had conversations directly with Drake and his manager, and I think we ended up in a good place,” according to ESPN.

The conversation stemmed from backlash about a previous mid-game shoulder rub Drake, 32, gave to Raptors coach Nick Nurse.

“I think in the case of Drake, as I’ve said before, I mean, we certainly appreciate his superfan status, and I know he’s beloved in the community of Toronto,” Silver said, according to ESPN. “I think certainly we don’t want fans, friend or foe, contacting an NBA coach during a game. I think that even as Nick Nurse later said, I didn’t even realize it was Drake or hardly was aware that I was being touched, and I think those can lead to dangerous situations.”

Silver said the NBA understood that it was a different case because of “Drake’s relationship to the team.”

“But I think that’s an absolute bright line that we have to draw,” Silver explained. “So that’s one example, and I would also say that I think the issue for the league is that he has this ambassador-type role with the team. So he is viewed a little differently than any fan sitting there. But at the same time, I think there are appropriate lines that shouldn’t be crossed in terms of how a competing team is addressed, or the officials, for that matter.”

It’s not clear if the chat worked, however, because after Thursday’s game, the rapper could be seen on the sidelines talking smack to Golden State player Draymond Green.

As Green, 29, exited the court with the rest of the players, he came alongside Drake, who appeared to yell the word “trash” at the power forward after the two shared a heated exchange.

Drake also poked fun at star Warriors player Steph Curry by sporting a throwback Dell Curry Raptors jersey to the Scotiabank Arena. Dell, Steph’s dad, played for the Raptors from 1999 to 2002.

The two had an exchange during the game, and while it was unclear what the pair were saying, Drake clearly picked something out of Curry’s hair. After the game, he posted a video to his Instagram, saying, “Steph Curry hair lint for sale on my eBay right now!!! username: DraymondShouldntWear23.”