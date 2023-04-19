NBA Says Draymond Green's 'History of Unsportsmanlike Acts' Lead to Game Suspension

Draymond Green is facing a crucial one-game suspension after stepping on an opponent.

The controversial basketball star, who has played a key role in the Golden State Warriors' four recent NBA Championships, will now sit out Thursday night's Game 3 against the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings hold a 2-0 lead in their seven-game series against the defending NBA Champions.

This marks the fourth suspension in Green's career, during which he's earned the reputation as an instigator on-and-off the court.

"The suspension was based in part on Green's history of unsportsmanlike acts," the NBA said in a statement late Tuesday night. The league added that Green won't receive pay during his suspension.

The incident occurred with about seven minutes left in Monday night's Game 2. Green and Kings forward Domantas Sabonis got tangled up after a rebound, and Sabonis then grabbed Green's ankle. Green then stomped his foot down on Sabonis, who screamed out in pain while writhing on the floor.

The NBA said Green's stomp was "in response" to Sabonis actions, and pointed out both players were penalized during the game. Green was ejected, while Sabonis received a technical foul.

After the game, Green told reporters he "can only step so far" as Sabonis was holding his leg.

"My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights. Referees just watching," Green said, explaining the incident in a clip shared by CBS Sports. "I gotta land my foot somewhere and I'm not the most flexible person, so it's not stretching that far."

Sabonis told reporters after the game he had no animosity towards Green over the incident, according to Fox News.

The suspension bookends a tumultuous season for Green, who began the year by being fined by the Warriors for punching teammate Jordan Poole during a practice. Coach Steve Kerr told reports that incident "the biggest crisis" the Warriors have had since he began coaching there in 2014, according to ESPN.

After the altercation with Poole, Green told PEOPLE it's hard for fans to "really know" him by just watching him play basketball.

"That's what we go through as athletes," Green said. "Someone can watch you on a TV screen and while watching you on that TV screen, they will walk away from that saying, 'He's a f---ing a------.' "