NBA Stars Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul Launch Social Justice Initiative

The NBA stars announced the launch of the Social Change Fund, which will invest in and support organizations that advocate for communities of color

NBA stars Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul announced Wednesday the launch of the Social Change Fund, which is "dedicated to investing in and supporting organizations that advocate for communities of color through long-term policy solutions, community representation, and narrative change," according to a press release.

The trio's new fund will focus on many important and timely issues — including ending police brutality and supporting criminal justice reform — as well as empowering communities of color by "expanding access to voting and civic engagement, increasing Black representation in leadership, and building economic equity for Black people through investment in education, employment, wages, and housing."

The fund supports organizations that focus on advocating for the human rights of all Black lives and will "initially be funded by contributions from Anthony, Paul, and Wade" with the goal to use their wide influence in both sports and entertainment to "raise awareness, increase donations, and drive greater impact." The three will serve on the Fund’s Founders' Council and will help determine funding priorities, elect beneficiaries, and manage relationships with donors and partners.

Beyond Meat, Goldman Sachs, Laureus Sport for Good USA, Reform Alliance, and Creative Artists Agency’s (CAA) Managing Partners and Agency Board have also signed on to be seed funders and supporters.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Wade, Anthony and Paul shared what inspired them to start the Social Change Fund.

“Whether it be health and education, talking about the different types of foods that go into the inner cities … all this goes back to systemic racism," Paul said. "There's people out there that are a lot smarter than us in some of these situations, so we're going to try to do the work and educate ourselves, but also put our money where our mouth is and keep going."

Anthony added, "If you don't have a good roof over your head, if you're not being educated from home, along with [being] educated in the school, [Black people are] going to always be starting from behind and playing catch up. These are certain aspects that we want to attend ASAP."

"I think right now, with everything that has happened since George Floyd, the last two months, we have even more responsibility," said Wade, who retired from the NBA in 2019. "[We will not] get worn down at all, we continue to push this to continue to add pressure to the change we want to see."

