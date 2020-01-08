NBA Star Trae Young Erases Over $1 Million in Atlanta Residents' Medical Debt Through Donation

Image zoom Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Trae Young is using his success to help others.

The Atlanta Hawks player donated $10,00 to an organization that buys and forgives American medical debt through his organization, The Trae Young Foundation, according to WSB-TV.

The donation to RIP Medical Debt will erase medical debt for 570 people, totaling $1,059,186.39, the outlet reported.

In a statement, the 21-year-old said, “The city of Atlanta has welcomed me with open arms.”

“Giving back to this community is extremely important to me. I hope these families can find a bit of relief knowing that their bills have been taken care of as we enter the New Year.”

He shared the WSB-TV article on Twitter, adding, “Blessed to have such a Great Team around me to help me make this happen!! For the A❤️ #MakeADifference.”

According to the organization’s website, RIP Medical Debt is a nonprofit that was started in 2014 by two former debt collectors. It uses any donated funds to purchase portfolios of bundled medical debt.