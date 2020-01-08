NBA Star Trae Young Erases Over $1 Million in Atlanta Residents' Medical Debt Through Donation

"Blessed to have such a Great Team around me to help me make this happen!!" Trae Young said

By Lindsay Kimble
January 08, 2020 02:40 PM
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Trae Young is using his success to help others.

The Atlanta Hawks player donated $10,00 to an organization that buys and forgives American medical debt through his organization, The Trae Young Foundation, according to WSB-TV.

The donation to RIP Medical Debt will erase medical debt for 570 people, totaling $1,059,186.39, the outlet reported.

In a statement, the 21-year-old said, “The city of Atlanta has welcomed me with open arms.”

“Giving back to this community is extremely important to me. I hope these families can find a bit of relief knowing that their bills have been taken care of as we enter the New Year.”

RELATED: Serena Williams, Roger Federer Pledge to Join Charity Match for Wildfires Before Australian Open

He shared the WSB-TV article on Twitter, adding, “Blessed to have such a Great Team around me to help me make this happen!! For the A❤️ #MakeADifference.”

RELATED: LaMelo Ball and Other Athletes Help Australia Wildfire Victims — Including Native Nick Kyrgios

According to the organization’s website, RIP Medical Debt is a nonprofit that was started in 2014 by two former debt collectors. It uses any donated funds to purchase portfolios of bundled medical debt.

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.