NBA Star Tobias Harris Weds Jasmine Winton at a New York Castle: 'She Just Opened My Eyes Up'

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris and his longtime love Jasmine Winton are officially wed!

The basketball star, 30, and Winton said "I do" at Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York Saturday.

Friends and family of the longtime couple gathered to celebrate with the newlyweds, who have been engaged since 2020. "The grounds are absolutely stunning," Winton, 31, tells PEOPLE of their venue. "The fountains and the gardens, it's truly breathtaking." The newlyweds chose Oheka Castle for it's prime location between their two families and the venue's beloved reputation around the NBA player's hometown.

"I grew up in Long Island, New York," says Harris. "So, to grow up and be a kid going to high school, everybody used to talk about Oheka Castle. I've only been here maybe one or two times, but when I had the opportunity to grow up in Long Island, and also to get married, and get married in this area — it's kind of like a full circle type thing."

Tobias Harris and Jasmine Winton. Reem Photography

That kind of long game also echoes the couple's relationship, which was more of a slow burn. Harris and Winton both say it wasn't love at first sight for either of them, but a deep connection that grew over time.

"I was like, 'I like this person, she's cool,' " when they first met, Harris says. "But over time, I just knew and saw this calmness to her that like allowed me to understand like where she came from, who she is. I grew up very sheltered my whole life. So when I met her, we kind of kicked it and we had a good vibe to just our relationship. She just opened my eyes up to perspectives on understanding life and what people come from."

Tobias Harris and Jasmine Winton. Reem Photography

Winton says for her, "I don't think that there was one specific moment," when she knew Harris was the one, "but I think through our relationship, there were just all these instances where you could just see how nurturing he was or how thoughtful he was or is with just planning a dinner date or picking up my favorite snack at the store. Just like all of these little things that just really showed how thoughtful and caring he was that made our love grow."

And they riffed on their relationship all night at the wedding, with little touches around the venue.

"We have these little cocktail napkins with all these facts on them," Winton says. "And one of the facts is, 'Tobias said I love you first after only one month of dating.' And then it said, 'Naturally, Jasmine hung up on him,' because that's a true story."

Jasmine Winton. Reem Photography

Tobias Harris. Reem Photography

Along with having their friends and family at the wedding — including some NBA stars like DeAndre Jordan and Georges Niang — the couple had a few top priorities.

"We're foodies," Harris says. "We love to have great spirits as well. Like, go out, have a nice cocktail, a glass of wine — food is so important to us. So we wanted our guests to be able to have a great meal when they have dinner."

Guests enjoyed food from Elakel Catering, tequila cocktails from Tequila Mandala and wine selections from Occidental Wines in Boedga, California.

The bride and her bridal party wore dresses from Amsale, while the menswear was all provided by Damari Savile, along with matching Rolexes from Hamilton Jewelry. And the couple topped off their looks with Winton's engagement ring and their wedding bands from Sir Anthony Fine Jewelry.

Tobias Harris and his groomsmen. Reem Photography

Jasmine Winton and her bridesmaids. Reem Photography

Their one regret is that their adorable dog Ivy didn't make the guest list — but they did honor her with a cocktail in her name.

"Ivy is still young. She still jumps. The last thing I want is her to jump on Jasmine's dress," Harris says. "I was like, 'I want to take you Ivy, but I can't take you right now. We'll throw you a party when we get back.' "

Tobias Harris and Jasmine Winton. Reem Photography

And after going through the whole wedding process, Harris has a few more vows to give out.

"The next time I get any person's wedding invite, I will RSVP the same hour that I received it because tracking some of these dudes down..." he says of getting a yes or no from his NBA buddies. "But I get it, like I told Jasmine, to be honest, this was me before planning a wedding."