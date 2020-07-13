NBA Star Russell Westbrook in Quarantine After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

"I'm currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared," Russell Westbrook said in a statement on Monday

As the NBA prepares to restart its season after a four-month hiatus, one of its biggest stars has tested positive for coronavirus.

Houston Rockets player Russell Westbrook announced his diagnosis with a post to Twitter on Monday, just days after the Rockets traveled to Orlando, where the NBA will be continuing the 2019-2020 season at the Walt Disney World resort later this month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I tested positive for covid-19 prior to my team's departure to Orlando," the 31-year-old wrote in his message. "I'm currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared."

"Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support," Westbrook continued. "Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up!"

According to ESPN, Westbrook, along with James Harden and Luc Mbah, did not join the team when they left for Florida.

?s=20

Rockets' player Thabo Sefolosha opted out of the restart after playing 41 games for the team this season. Other NBA players and staff have also chosen to sit out the rest of the season — including Los Angeles Lakers player Avery Bradley — due to safety concerns.

The top eight teams from the East and West — as well as six teams that are at most six games behind the eighth seed in their conferences — are set to participate in the resumption of the season on July 31.

RELATED VIDEO: Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dies at 41 After Over 90 Days in Hospital from Coronavirus Complications

After the 22 teams arrived at Disney World last week, players were immediately quarantined in their hotel rooms for 36 to 48 hours until they tested negative for coronavirus twice, according to The Ringer. While inside what has become known as the "bubble," players won't be allowed to visit each other's hotel rooms but can socialize under restrictions.