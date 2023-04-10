NBA Star Rudy Gobert Apologizes After Punching Teammate Mid-Game: 'Emotions Got The Best of Me'

The Timberwolves players had to be separated by teammates and coaches during the second quarter of their game on Sunday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 10, 2023 01:04 PM
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 10: Kyle Anderson #5 celebrates a dunk by Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Brooklyn Nets in the fourth quarter of the game at Target Center on March 10, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Nets defeated the Timberwolves 124-123 in overtime. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson. Photo: David Berding/Getty

Tensions were high on the Minnesota Timberwolves bench on Sunday night as the team pulled out a win during their final game of the NBA regular season — but dealt with infighting.

During the second quarter of their game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Wolves starting center Rudy Gobert and power forward Kyle Anderson got into a heated altercation on the sidelines.

As the two players exchanged words, Gobert, 30, swung his fist at Anderson, 29, but fell short on the attempt. Teammates and coaches quickly separated the two Wolves stars, but the team ultimately decided Gobert's night was finished after the punch.

Gobert was escorted back to the team's locker room and did not return to the game.

"We made the decision to send Rudy Gobert home after the incident in the second quarter," Minnesota President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski after the incident.

Connelly said Gobert's "behavior on the bench was unacceptable" and confirmed that the organization would "handle the situation internally" moving forward.

According to Wojnarowski, sources who saw the exchange between the teammates said the disagreement "started with Anderson telling Gobert to block some shots" and Gobert "telling him to grab a rebound."

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 09: Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves warms up before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Target Center on April 9, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Rudy Gobert. Stephen Maturen/Getty

The feud spilled over into the locker room at halftime, too. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Anderson and Gobert "confronted each other" after they had to be separated on the sidelines.

Multiple sources in the locker room told Charania that Anderson threatened Gobert at one point, telling him he'd "knock his a-- out" before the two had to be separated another time.

After the game, which the Timberwolves won despite the team's poor chemistry, Gobert apologized to his teammates and fans in a tweet.

"Emotions got the best of me today," Gobert wrote. "I should not have reacted the way I did regardless of what was said. I wanna apologize to the fans, the organisation and particularly to Kyle, who is someone that I truly love and respect as a teammate."

Gobert also apologized directly to his teammates in a team group chat, according to ESPN.

Head coach Chris Finch said the team is "not proud of that behavior by anybody" after the game. "We really haven't dug too far into the root cause of it. But guys were frustrated," he explained.

Finch said the team's poor play during a game that would determine their final seeding for the season led to the frustration. "We weren't playing well and weren't sharing the ball. We were getting beat in all the little areas," Finch said, per The Athletic.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In an interview with the Minnesota Star Tribune just one day before the scuffle, Gobert spoke candidly about his relationship with Anderson.

"Kyle wants to win, and sometimes he's a little aggressive in the way he talks," Gobert said.

The French basketball star said he doesn't "take it personally" when his teammate speaks to him and even praised Anderson for being "a huge part of" the team's success this season. "I love his competitiveness, love the way he plays the game," Gobert said.

Rudy Gobert
Rudy Gobert. Will Newton/Getty Images

Their win on Sunday secured the Timberwolves a spot in the NBA's competitive play-in tournament, where they'll face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday for a chance to advance to the playoffs.

Gobert was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves before the 2022-23 season started after a frustrating stint with the Utah Jazz. He is an all-star caliber center in the NBA, but rumors of tension between him and former Jazz star Donovan Mitchell ultimately forced the organization to part ways with both players.

Punching Anderson on Sunday wasn't the first time Gobert has been under fire for poor decision-making.

In 2020, Gobert was the player who ultimately forced a league shutdown after he mocked the league's cautiousness about the COVID-19 virus.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Gobert can be seen getting up from his seat after an interview. As he begins to leave the room, the athlete turns around to wipe his hands on the mouthpiece of several microphones attached to a podium before leaving the room. He then tested positive for COVID-19 two days later.

Related Articles
Tristan Thompson
Tristan Thompson Reunites with LeBron James as Lakers Bolster Squad Ahead of NBA Play-In Tournament
Family members applaud Moss Point, Mississippi, High School guard Devin Booker, after he announced his commitment to play college basketball for the University of Kentucky on Thursday, October 31, 2013
All About Devin Booker's Parents, Melvin Booker and Veronica Gutierrez
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 07: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on against the Golden State Warriors in the second half of Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on May 07, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Ja Morant Issues Apology for Showing Gun on Instagram After NBA Initiates Investigation
Ja Morant
Ja Morant Suspended for 8 Games After Displaying Gun While in a Club in Instagram Live Video
Ja Morant listens to a question during a news conference
Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Reportedly Enters Counseling Program in Florida
Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (0) retrieves his tooth from the court during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Footprint Center.
Suns' Torrey Craig Loses Tooth on Court After Colliding with Giannis Antetokounmpo
Felton Spencer, former Louisville standout and NBA center, dead at 55
Felton Spencer, Former Louisville Standout and NBA Vet, Dead at 55
Center Dwight Howard #12 of the Taoyuan Leopards reacts at the court during the T1 League game between TaiwanBeer HeroBears and Taoyuan Leopards at University of Taipei Tianmu Gymnasium on February 19, 2023 in Taipei, Taiwan.
Dwight Howard and 11 Other Players Ejected After Fight Breaks Out During Taiwan Basketball Game
Ja Morant
Police Investigating NBA Star Ja Morant After He Allegedly Displayed a Gun on Social Media
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 07: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on against the Golden State Warriors in the second half of Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on May 07, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
NBA Star Ja Morant Will Not Face Charges After Gun Controversy at Colorado Club
LeBron James
LeBron James Reportedly Set to Miss Extended Game Time Due to Foot Injury
LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets holds his ankle after an apparent injury during the second half of a basketball game against the Detroit Pistons at Spectrum Center on February 27, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
LaMelo Ball Fractures Right Ankle Midway Through Game for Charlotte Hornets
Basketball
Three Players Ejected from College Basketball Tournament After Punches Are Thrown
Ja Morant
NBA 'Could Not Corroborate' Claim that Ja Morant's Entourage Pointed Gun Laser at Indiana Pacers
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 05: Dewayne Dedmon #21 of the Miami Heat during the game during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on December 05, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
Miami Heat Suspends Dewayne Dedmon for 1 Game After Sideline Conduct Was 'Detrimental to the Team'
Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving Reportedly 'Ecstatic' About NBA Trade Sending Him to the Dallas Mavericks