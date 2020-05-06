"Helping people is one of the things that I want to really do, I just want to be able to be a light in the world. This world is going through tough times," RJ Barrett tells PEOPLE

NBA Star RJ Barrett on Why It Was Important for Him to Give Back in an 'Impactful' Way During COVID-19

With the NBA on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, New York Knicks' RJ Barrett is using his platform to help out those in need amid the current health crisis.

Stepping up in a variety of ways, the 19-year-old rookie has donated $250,000 worth of aid in the fight against COVID-19 and is giving back as much as he can.

"I remember sitting down with my family and asking them, 'How can I help?'," he tells PEOPLE. "I wanted to make a donation that would really be impactful."

And so he did just that.

Now, having donated personal protective equipment and shoes to hospital workers, as well as contributing $100,000 to the Mississauga Food Bank in Ontario, Canada, and $25,000 to Madison Square Garden's MSG Relief Fund, the young athlete has made a notable difference.

"Helping people is one of the things that I want to really do, I just want to be able to be a light in the world. This world is going through tough times."

When it came time for Barrett to choose where to focus his giving, he narrowed it down to areas that were hit the hardest as well as areas that he had a personal connection to.

Supporting New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and his relief efforts, Barrett donated nearly 30,000 units of PPE and also teamed up with Puma to donate over 1,500 pairs of sneakers and slides to medical workers so that they could leave their contaminated shoes at work and have non-contaminated footwear to return home in.

"It's one less way that you can spread the virus," he shares. "I feel like a lot of workers are struggling with wearing the same shoes back and forth ... We're just trying to be thoughtful of how we could do something."

Helping out his hometown of Mississauga, Barrett also donated money that helped to raise awareness of the ongoing need to service families in the province, as well as provide 200,000 meals.

"That meant a lot to me, that's my hometown," he states. "If you can help provide 200,000 meals, that could be an extra week that people could get helped out."

The Canadian-born player has also helped donate to the MSG Relief Fund, which is focused on providing employees of the world's most famous arena with financial assistance.

"I love MSG staff, they're there for me every night," Barrett adds. "They're so helpful, they're so nice. So it was giving back to them, especially how much they've helped me throughout the season."

Noting that he’s currently sheltering in place during the pandemic with his family in Florida, Barrett says that his loved ones are who inspires him to help out those in need.

