NBA Star Myles Turner Shows Off Impressive Lego Collection — Including Titanic Replica — in Fun TikTok

"Girls are cool and all but have you ever experienced the feeling of finishing a 1k plus lego set," Myles Turner said in the caption of his viral TikTok video

Indiana Pacers player Myles Turner might be gifted on the court, but basketball is far from his only talent.

The 25-year-old recently showed off his jaw-dropping Lego collection on social media, including a recently-completed model of the famous ill-fated ship, Titanic, made up of thousands of miniature parts.

"9,000 Pieces And Many Cuss Words Later…," Turner wrote in a tweet on Monday that included a picture of him holding the massive replica.

According to Lego's website, the model is 54-inches long and 18-inches high, and is made up of exactly 9,090 pieces. It is also one of the company's more expensive sets, costing $629 at the time of this writing (it is also sold out online).

Turner's tweet has received more than 104,000 likes on the platform and inspired other Lego fans to share their own models.

"Congratulations Myles," one user wrote to Turner with an image of a partially-completed Titanic model. "Good job, I started it yesterday with my son. Superb."

On Tuesday, Turner shared others sets from his Lego collection in a TikTok video that showed impressive builds such as models of Michael Keaton's Batmobile, Cinderella's castle, and ships from the Star Wars universe including the Millennium Falcon and Death Star.

In a 2018 interview with Sports Illustrated, Turner said he picked up building Lego sets while growing up with his parents, who prohibited him from playing video games until he left for college.

"So I had to find ways to entertain myself," Turner said. "I was always putting s— together."

Turner also had a fascination with Star Wars movies, and when he saw Lego sets of ships from the franchise, there was no turning back.

"I was like damn, that would be dope as hell," Turner told the outlet. "If I'm not doing anything, let me put this thing together. And then the Death Star led to Millennium Falcon, Millenium Falcon led to Star Destroyers."