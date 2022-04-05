"Now we're just making all the minor decisions," Kevin Loves tells PEOPLE exclusively of his upcoming nuptials to his soon-to-be bride Kate Bock

NBA Star Kevin Love Says He and Fiancée Kate Bock Are 'Super Excited' to Get Married This Summer

Kevin Love is ready to say "I do!"

While chatting with PEOPLE about partnering with Milk-Bone to celebrate the dog treat brand's new birthday cake flavored biscuits, the NBA star, 33, also opens up about his upcoming nuptials to his model fiancée, Kate Bock.

Noting that planning for their summertime wedding is going "good," Love tells PEOPLE exclusively, "We have the location set, we're going to be in New York City, and now we're just making all the minor decisions."

"But I feel like the accumulation of those minor decisions adds up to being the big decisions," he continues. "Like all the little intrinsic small details add up — but it's good."

kevin love and fiance kate bock

In February 2021, the NBA star — who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers — and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model, 34, announced their engagement on Instagram alongside black-and-white photos from Love's proposal.

kevin love and fiance kate bock

"Well, this was the best birthday surprise I could have ever imagined. I couldn't be happier to have been asked to be a Love. Heart bursting all day & night," Bock wrote in her post, sharing a close look at her diamond engagement ring.

Love, meanwhile, shared the same image as his soon-to-be bride in his own post, where he captioned the shot with the quote, "Souls tend to go back to who feels like home," adding below it: "My Fiancé [sic]. The Joy of My Life."

kevin love and fiance kate bock

Love also tells PEOPLE that he and Bock "both feel like [throughout] this whole process, we've just been super excited to get married."

"We always say, besides the ceremony and getting through that, it's going to be about us. We want to make it about our life and all of our friends within that," he explains. "So we're going to kind of celebrate just all those relationships and getting those people together. That's how it should be."

As for incorporating the couple's beloved canine companion Vestry — a 3-year-old Hungarian Vizsla — into their special day, Love says the pooch will stay on the sidelines.