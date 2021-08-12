Two-Time NBA Champion JR Smith Enrolls in College — and Hopes to Make Golf Team

JR Smith, 35, recently enrolled at North Carolina A&T and hopes to make the men's golf team at the historically Black university

It's never too late for another chance, and former NBA star JR Smith is proving just that after enrolling in college at age 35.

Smith — who won two NBA titles during his 16-year career — is now an official student at North Carolina A&T, where he'll be pursuing a degree in liberal studies once classes begin next week, according to CNN.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But Smith doesn't only have his eyes set on earning a degree as he's also hoping to make the university's men's golf team.

"Golf is one of those games that can have you feeling really high or it can bring you down to your knees," Smith, who joined the NBA out of high school in 2004, told WFMY on Wednesday before the PGA's Wyndham Championship. "Knowing all of the game is on my hands and I don't have to worry about teammates to pass the ball to, I can just play my game and have fun."

While golf and basketball are nothing alike, Smith said it's those differences that he enjoys the most.

"To have that feeling and knowing that all of the game's pretty much on my own hands, and I don't have to worry about teammates to pass the ball and receiving passes and playing defense, so I can play my game and just have fun," he said at the event, according to CNN.

While NCAA rules ban a former professional athlete from playing in the same sport, it does not prohibit former athletes from playing on a college team in a different sport, the outlet noted.

Smith is waiting to hear back from the NCAA about his eligibility, but he has seemingly won over North Carolina A&T coach Richard Watkins.

"It's a big deal for A&T. It's a big deal for him," Watkins told the PGA Tour. "It's not very often that somebody in his position really has an opportunity to have a thought, a dream, an idea, and to be able to go ahead and move in that direction.

RELATED VIDO: Lamar Odom Mourns Late Father Joe, Encourages Fans to 'Make Amends' with Loved Ones

Golf has to be a popular sport amongst NBA players over the years. Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley are noted enthusiasts, while Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is also a fan.

Smith — who earns NBA rings with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers — said he looks forward to being in a classroom once again after nearly a two-decade break.

"They also told me I can go back whenever when I was coming out of high school, and this is whenever for me," he said.